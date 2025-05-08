Lowry three shots off the lead, McIlroy five back in Philadelphia

SHANE LOWRY CARDED an opening-round 64 to sit at six under par at the Truist Championship, three shots off leader Keith Mitchell (61, -9).

Rory McIlroy is a couple of shots further back from his Irish Olympic teammate, his Thursday 66 leaving him on four under par at Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon course.

Lowry bookended a blemish-free round with birdies, opening his tournament on the par-4 10th and finishing in style on the par-4 ninth. The Offaly man also birdied twice on either side of the turn, on 15, 16, 1, and 3 respectively, to enter Friday’s second round among the chasing pack.

Masters champion McIlroy started on 1, birdieing the second, fifth and sixth to sit three under entering his own back nine. He moved to four under with a birdie on 10 before battling through a more turbulent finish: he bogeyed 11, birdied 14, bogeyed 15, and birdied 17 to get out in 66, four under for his round and now five shots off American leader Mitchell.

Mitchell’s compatriot Denny McCarthy sits in standalone second after an eight-under-par 62, while all of Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka and Akshay Bhatia shot 63 to share third.

Lowry is in a group of four players tied on six under par, with 14 challengers behind them all on five under.