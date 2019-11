CONOR MCGREGOR IS set for a return fight in the UFC.

UFC president Dana White told ESPN that the company are close to finalising a non-title welterweight bout between McGregor and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, which is set to headline UFC 246 on 18 January at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Irish MMA star previously hinted at a return and White confirmed he had signed a contract to compete.

More to follow

