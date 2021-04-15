Sexual assault charges against Conor McGregor in Corsica dropped

Conor McGregor at the first stage of the 2020 Tour de France in Nice.

Conor McGregor at the first stage of the 2020 Tour de France in Nice.

CHARGES OF ATTEMPTED sexual assault and indecent exposure against Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor have been dropped because of a lack of evidence, a court in the Corsican city of Bastia announced Thursday.

“We had no material evidence to corroborate the complainant’s statements, including after the scientific expert input that had been ordered,” Bastia prosecutor Arnaud Viornery told AFP.

McGregor’s lawayer, Emmanuelle Ramond, said: “We welcome this decision because it is in line with what we expected.”

The accusations against McGregor, known as ‘Notorious’, came when the Irish fighter was on the French island of Corsica last September preparing for a charity 180km water-bike relay race from Calvi to Monaco.

The prosecutor’s office in Bastia received a complaint “denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition”.

McGregor at the time “vigorously denied any accusation of bad behaviour”.

He is due back in action in Las Vegas on 10 July for a third fight against Dustin Poirier.

American Poirier demolished McGregor by knockout during their second meeting in January.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

That one-sided bout followed McGregor’s first-round knockout victory over Poirier in their first meeting in 2014.

© – AFP, 2021