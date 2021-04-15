BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 15 April 2021
Advertisement

Sexual assault charges against Conor McGregor in Corsica dropped

‘We had no material evidence to corroborate the complainant’s statements,’ said prosecutor Arnaud Viornery.

By AFP Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 1:43 PM
9 minutes ago 1,481 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5410757
Conor McGregor at the first stage of the 2020 Tour de France in Nice.
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA
Conor McGregor at the first stage of the 2020 Tour de France in Nice.
Conor McGregor at the first stage of the 2020 Tour de France in Nice.
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA

CHARGES OF ATTEMPTED sexual assault and indecent exposure against Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor have been dropped because of a lack of evidence, a court in the Corsican city of Bastia announced Thursday.

“We had no material evidence to corroborate the complainant’s statements, including after the scientific expert input that had been ordered,” Bastia prosecutor Arnaud Viornery told AFP.

McGregor’s lawayer, Emmanuelle Ramond, said: “We welcome this decision because it is in line with what we expected.”

The accusations against McGregor, known as ‘Notorious’, came when the Irish fighter was on the French island of Corsica last September preparing for a charity 180km water-bike relay race from Calvi to Monaco.

The prosecutor’s office in Bastia received a complaint “denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition”.

McGregor at the time “vigorously denied any accusation of bad behaviour”.

He is due back in action in Las Vegas on 10 July for a third fight against Dustin Poirier.

American Poirier demolished McGregor by knockout during their second meeting in January.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

That one-sided bout followed McGregor’s first-round knockout victory over Poirier in their first meeting in 2014.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie