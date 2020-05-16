This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
‘Conor McGregor is the No1 welterweight contender’

Former MMA star Chael Sonnen reckons Dubliner is still the biggest draw in his sport.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 16 May 2020, 1:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,998 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5100747
McGregor wants to fight again this summer.
Image: PA Wire
CHAEL SONNEN, THE former middleweight and light heavyweight challenger, is convinced Conor McGregor’s future is at welterweight.

The Irishman claimed his first victory in three years this January when he defeated welterweight Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.

The 31-year-old now wants to challenge lightweight king, Justin Gaethje but Sonnen believes McGregor’s best bet is to stay at the higher weight.

“I think you could have an argument that Conor is the No 1 contender at 170,” Sonnen said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“Conor is a lot of fun. If you were to rewind the tape a year ago, he was doing the same stuff. And I found it very annoying. The reports were he wasn’t in the gym. He certainly wasn’t licensed anywhere. So if he was going to come back, if you call a guy out and not willing to step into it, I don’t particularly love that kind of stuff.

“Conor McGregor means it right now. He will fight Oscar de la Hoya. He’s not kidding! He will go out there, do his best to butcher up Justin Gaethje, he’ll give Dustin Poirier a rematch. Conor is spreading the venom around.

“I’m just not convinced he’s going back to 155lb. If we’re to see Gaethje taking on Khabib, I tend to believe that just pushes the calendar out for Conor. I think Conor is looking for something else to do. I think that’s where Jorge Masvidal possibly comes into play, the Nate Diaz trilogy comes into play, I’m just not convinced that Conor’s next fight will be at 155lb.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Read next:

