McKenna and Brown on the winning teams as Lions and Giants progress in AFL

IT’S FALLING INTO line for a battle of Limavady, Co Derry, and Eglish, Co Tyrone in the AFL Finals, as both Callum Brown and Conor McKenna were successful in their ‘ladder’ finals games on Saturday.

Brown hit two goals for Greater Western Sydney Giants as they pulled off an incredible 24-point elimination final on the road away to St Kilda at the historic Melbourne Cricket Grounds.

Under first-year coach Adam Kingsley, the GWS Giants were perhaps not as fancied to do much this season but have swept their way to a semi-final on a 101-77 final scoreline, they now meet Port Adelaide after McKenna’s Brisbane Lions beat them by 48 points, the final score ending 123-75 in The Gabba.

Playing in the half-back line, McKenna’s ability to win the ball was a key facet of Lions establishing their early superiority.