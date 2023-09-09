Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
It was a successful weekend for the Irish contingent in the AFL.
# Taking care of business
McKenna and Brown on the winning teams as Lions and Giants progress in AFL
Limavady man Brown nails two goals while McKenna impresses with workrate.
217
0
26 minutes ago

IT’S FALLING INTO line for a battle of Limavady, Co Derry, and Eglish, Co Tyrone in the AFL Finals, as both Callum Brown and Conor McKenna were successful in their ‘ladder’ finals games on Saturday.

Brown hit two goals for Greater Western Sydney Giants as they pulled off an incredible 24-point elimination final on the road away to St Kilda at the historic Melbourne Cricket Grounds.

Under first-year coach Adam Kingsley, the GWS Giants were perhaps not as fancied to do much this season but have swept their way to a semi-final on a 101-77 final scoreline, they now meet Port Adelaide after McKenna’s Brisbane Lions beat them by 48 points, the final score ending 123-75 in The Gabba.

Playing in the half-back line, McKenna’s ability to win the ball was a key facet of Lions establishing their early superiority.

Author
Declan Bogue
declan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     