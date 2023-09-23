McKenna's brilliant goal helps Brisbane Lions book Grand Final spot

CONOR MCKENNA AND Darragh Joyce will ensure there is Irish representation again in the AFL Grand Final this year following Brisbane Lions’ preliminary final victory over Carlton today.

The Lions booked their place in the showpiece with a 11.13 (79) to 9.9 (63) win, with Tyrone’s McKenna scoring a goal to help his side book their first Grand Final appearance since 2004.

They will now face Collingwood at the MCG next Saturday in what will be a rematch of the 2002 and 2003 deciders.

McKenna’s goal arrived in the second quarter after he pounced to steal back possession before arrowing his shot between the posts at a time when his team was trailing, reducing the gap to 11 points. McKenna, who was named to start at half-back today, has been a permanent fixture in Brisbane’s 2023 campaign.

He joined as an off-season recruit after a two-year break from the AFL, playing Gaelic football for Tyrone in that time and helping his native county secure the 2021 All-Ireland title. He previously played for the Essendon club between 2015-20.

Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce was an emergency player with the Lions against Carlton. The 2014 All-Ireland minor-winning hurling captain joined the Brisbane Lions for the 2023 AFL season after six seasons at St Kilda.

Joyce and McKenna will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor who enjoyed Premiership glory last year when their club the Geelong Cats won the Grand Final.

