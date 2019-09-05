This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McKenna's Essendon suffer heavy 55-point AFL elimination final defeat

The Tyrone native’s season is over.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 5 Sep 2019, 2:28 PM
1 hour ago 1,907 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4796793

afl-eagles-bombers The Essendon players leave the field after their loss. Source: AAP/PA Images

CONOR MCKENNA’S ESSENDON are out of the hunt to reach the AFL Grand Final after their 55-point elimination final hammering by West Coast today at Optus Stadium. 

After a desperately poor start, the Bombers threatened a comeback in a lively third quarter with back-to-back goals from Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti and Adam Saad, but West Coast retook control from there.

West Coast ran out 116-61 winners and now head to Melbourne next week to face the loser of Friday night’s qualifying final between Collingwood and Geelong, who have Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor in their side. 

Luke Shuey led the Eagles charge from midfield, finishing with 34 disposals, eight clearances and three goal assists.

23-year-old Tyrone native McKenna started on the Essendon half-back line and made 18 disposals in addition to catching two marks during the game.

afl-bombers-training Conor McKenna during an Essendon Bombers training session last month. Source: AAP/PA Images

The nature of the season-ending defeat is likely to put pressure on Essendon coach John Worsfold. The losing finals drought for the Bombers dates all the way back to 2004.

Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

