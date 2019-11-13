This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 13 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

AFL boss 'really disappointed' in Tyrone's McKenna for lining out in club GAA match

The Essendon star scored a goal for his native Eglish as they won a relegation battle at the weekend,

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 3:25 PM
17 minutes ago 1,193 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4890108
Tyrone native Conor McKenna.
Tyrone native Conor McKenna.
Tyrone native Conor McKenna.

TYRONE NATIVE CONOR McKenna is in hot water with his AFL club after playing Gaelic football when on home soil.

Essendon coach John Worsfold says he is “really disappointed” with McKenna after he lined out for his club Eglish at the weekend. 

The 23-year-old scored a crucial second-half goal as his local team maintained their Division 1 league status against Edendork in a relegation play-off on Saturday.

McKenna has been with the Melbourne-based Bombers since 2014 when he signed as a rookie after catching the eye with Tyrone. He starred for the Red Hand minors who reached the 2013 All-Ireland football final.

In September 2017, the defender signed a new four-year deal and remains a key member of the set-up.

But Worsfold isn’t particularly happy with him after his decision to play club football last weekend.

“That was something that we weren’t aware of,” he told SEN Radio. “We certainly didn’t send him back there to play footy.

“I was really disappointed when I heard that. We know that he’s passionate about his Gaelic footy, he’s passionate about footy. He’s an energetic young man, his personality is so up and about. I can imagine them saying, ‘Do you want to have a kick?’

“It puts them [Irish AFL players who play GAA] at risk of an injury, of doing something that’s outside their contract. In effect, it puts them at high risk of costing themselves a contract or a lot of money if they get a serious injury.”

There was a similar situation last year when Geelong’s Mark O’Connor played for Dingle in their Kerry SFC quarter-final against Austin Stacks.

Afterwards, the AFL club stated they could not permit him to play club GAA games as ‘it’s a breach to his contract’.

Worsfold noted that the club have spoken to McKenna’s management, and will sort it out when he gets back — talking through “why it’s not appropriate” and “risks that you’re taking”.

“I’ve reflected on it,” he added. “I won’t speak to Conor until he gets back, and I will be disappointed that he played, and at least didn’t feel like he could have rung and just checked. He might have had a compelling argument.

“Out of everything you can do as a footballer in the off-season, going and playing non-contact football would be the best. It’s better than going snow-skiing or playing basketball or playing rugby, something you don’t do day in, day out.

“He went and did something that’s probably the safest form of exercise that he could possibly do, but he did it in a competitive environment.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie