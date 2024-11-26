Advertisement
Conor McManus.
'I'll give it a chance' - Monaghan star McManus open to playing on in 2025

The Clontibret man made his Monaghan senior debut in 2007.
8.44pm, 26 Nov 2024
MONAGHAN FOOTBALL GREAT Conor McManus is open to prolonging his inter-county career into the 2025 season.

Speculation over the attacker’s playing future grew in the wake of this year’s  championship, but he has committed to a training programme for ‘five or six weeks’ as Monaghan get set to begin a new chapter after Gabriel Bannigan has taken over as manager.

McManus told Off The Ball’s The Football Pod, in an interview which will be broadcast in full tomorrow, that if he emerges unscathed from that programme and feels he can get through the requirements of an inter-county campaign, he is line to remain as part of the Monaghan squad.

“I still don’t really know. I  sort of committed to doing a bit of rehab and a bit of strength work over the next five to six weeks, see how that goes.

“If I suppose it puts me in a position where I feel I can get through another year I will and if it doesn’t, I’ll probably leave it at that.

“So I suppose I’ll have to make that decision sooner rather than later. I don’t want to drag it on any longer than I need to but I’ll give it a chance. I didn’t really do much until the club season was over there, obviously we lost the county final, so I’ll sort of get into a block of that now for five or six weeks.”

