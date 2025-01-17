Advertisement
Monaghan's Conor McManus. Ben Brady/INPHO
End of an era

Monaghan great Conor McManus announces inter-county retirement

McManus first began training with Monaghan in 2006 and made his bow the following year.
8.04pm, 17 Jan 2025

MONAGHAN FORWARD CONOR McManus has announced his retirement from inter-county football, following a career which stretches back to 2006 when he first began training with the senior county team.

He made his Monaghan bow against Roscommon in the league the following year and played first Ulster championship match against Down later that season.

McManus is widely regarded as one of the most gifted forwards of his generation and departs the inter-county game with three All-Stars as well as two Ulster championship titles. 

