Andrew Porter autobiography set to be released in late September

IRISH RUGBY FANS are set for another potential Christmas gift option after it has been revealed that Andew Porter is set to release his autobiography in late September.

Entitled ‘Heart On My Sleeve’, it will be written alongside the experienced Alison Walsh, author of ‘The House on Seaview Road’ and, ‘All That I Leave Behind.’ It will be published by Eriu, the Dublin-based imprint of Bonnier Books UK.

Within the pages, Porter’s childhood and in particular, his mother’s death when he was 12 years of age will be explored along with his subsequent difficult teenage years and mental health issues, and how rugby helped him to get back on track.

Porter said of the book, “I’m not afraid to admit I’ve struggled with my mental health. After my mother died when I was twelve there were a few incredibly tough years, and I’m lucky to still be here today. I want to share my story to show others that you’re never alone, and you can survive even the toughest tests.”