Cork through to minor decider after confident win over Derry

Cork 2-19

Derry 2-8

THE BUZZ CONTINUES to build around Cork football. A week after their senior team beat Donegal in Ballybofey, the minor Rebels are through to the All-Ireland final for the first since 2019 after seeing off the challenge of Derry in Parnell Park.

Rory Twohig, the Cork goalkeeper, finished with 0-5 to his name, including a sensational two-point free from the sideline, the tight confines of Parnell affording him little room to build up momentum before his effort.

Rory Twohig le hiarracht dhá phointe dochreidte! 💪



An unbelievable 2 pointer gives Cork the lead here 😎



24 Nóim@OfficialCorkGAA 0-09 (9)@DoireGAA 2-01 (7)@GAA_BEO #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/CdSkThKGT0 — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 20, 2026

Advertisement

That effort put Cork ahead after 24 minutes. Two early goals had given Derry the impetus, the first from Conor O’Kane after five minutes. Rocco Devlin then made it 2-0 to 0-3 on 11 minutes.

But the Rebels stuck to their task and Twohig was instrumental in bringing Cork back into the game through placed balls.

Derry started the second half well and Tadhg Bradley pointed to put them back ahead, 2-6 to 0-11, after 37 minutes.

Keith Ricken’s side responded again with an Eoghan Ahern free, and took the lead on 41 minutes when Tom Whooley goaled to leave the score at 1-12 to 2-6 in favour of Cork.

It was nip and tuck until sub Alex O’Herlihy found the net for Cork with five minutes left following a fine move to increase the gap to eight points.

Cúl uimhir a dó do Chorcaigh ó Alex O Herlihy!



Cork deliver a blow to Derry with a stunning second goal 😎



56 Nóim@OfficialCorkGAA 2-15 (21)@DoireGAA 2-07 (13)@GAA_BEO #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/oPXeQAlbXW — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 20, 2026

The Rebels then kicked for home, getting four points on the bounce to send them to the final in style.