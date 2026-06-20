Real Madrid publicly deny reports of €200m+ move for Bayern star Michael Olise

SPANISH GIANTS REAL Madrid say they have not made any contact with Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise over a potential transfer.

The France international, currently at the World Cup, has been linked with Madrid by Spanish media, reporting Los Blancos were considering making a bid of more than €200 million.

Advertisement

“In light of the information published in various media outlets regarding an alleged interest of our club in Bayern Munich player Michael Olise, Real Madrid wishes to clarify that they have not had any direct or indirect contact with the aforementioned footballer, his representatives, or people in his circle,” said Madrid in a statement.

Madrid said they have an “excellent institutional relationship” with Bayern and said the reports “do not correspond to reality”.

Olise joined Bayern from Crystal Palace in 2024 for around €60 million and shone as Vincent Kompany’s team won the Bundesliga and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Real Madrid, who this month appointed Portuguese veteran José Mourinho as coach, have made a spate of signings already this summer.

Madrid brought in Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate on free transfers, and spent €55 million on Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella.

After going two consecutive seasons without lifting a major trophy, record 15-time Champions League winners Madrid are remodelling their squad.

– © AFP 2026