Conor Murray to release autobiography in September

CONOR MURRAY’S autobiography will be published in September.

Reach Sport have acquired the rights to publish the autobiography of the long-serving Munster and Ireland scrum-half.

Murray has two URC titles to his name and his performances since his debut in 2010 saw him selected in the World Rugby Men’s 15 Team of the Decade, 2010-2019.

First capped for his country in 2011, Murray has won five Six Nations titles including two Grand Slams. He has toured with the Lions three times.

“Playing rugby at the highest level has been the focus of my life for as long as I can remember,” Murray says. “I have enjoyed many truly amazing and humbling moments, suffered my share of struggles but also had a career I can always be proud of.

“All the while, having my family and loved ones on this journey with me through the highs and lows has been very special. I have made friends for life with so many shared experiences that I’ll cherish. I cannot wait for fans – and readers – to discover everything there is to know about what wearing the No 9 jersey has meant to me, how the journey has gone so far – and what comes next.”

The autobiography will be written with Tommy Conlon, a columnist for the Sunday Independent and the author of numerous sport books including Keith Earls: Fight or Flight.

Conlon says: “Conor Murray is an all-time great of Munster and Irish rugby, not just for his talent but because of his consistency and longevity too. It is my honour to collaborate with him on telling the story behind his outstanding career.”

Murray’s autobiography is the latest in a long list of high profile sport books from Reach Sport. Previous titles include Keith Earls: Fight or Flight, which won the An Post Sport Book of the Year award in 2021, Rob Kearney: No Hiding, Willie Anderson: Crossing The Line, Bernard Brogan: The Hill, Jackie Tyrrell: Warrior’s Code and Kieran Donaghy: What Do You Think Of That, winner of the eir sport Sports Book of the Year in 2016.

Reach Sport will once again be working in partnership with publishing agency Gill Hess Ltd.