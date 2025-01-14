Conor Murray: 'I know the end is soon, I don't know when that will be'

MUNSTER’S CONOR MURRAY says he is not sure how long he will continue playing, with the scrum-half’s current contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Murray, who will turn 36 in April, signed a one-year contract extension at the end of last season but has yet to agree a new deal.

The scrum-half remains an important figure for both Munster and Ireland. He featured twice for Ireland in the 2024 autumn internationals, having also been involved in both summer Tests against New Zealand and three Six Nations games.

Murray is in line to make his 198th appearance for Munster when they take on Northampton Saints this weekend.

Yet the Limerick man says he has no update about his contract situation for next season.

“I don’t know, to be honest with you,” he said.

“I’m not cutting you off, I’m just not really thinking about that just now. I suppose my immediate focus is on what’s in front of me now with Munster.

“I was out for December and I was really keen to get back fit and I managed to do that and get back on the pitch last weekend, and I really enjoyed the week, I enjoyed the game obviously, I got to play 80 which I hadn’t done in a while and really loved that.

“In terms of contract, it’s not that I’m not talking about it, I just haven’t given it thought just yet and I don’t really have anything to say to you (about it).

I just want to enjoy rugby, I know the end is soon, I don’t know when that will be but I just want to make sure I stay fit and enjoy it while I can.”

Meanwhile, Peter O’Mahony returned to training today ahead of Munster’s final Champions Cup pool game against Northampton Saints on Saturday.

The province make the trip to Franklin’s Gardens this weekend knowing a win would see them top their pool and secure a home game in the round of 16.

O’Mahony was pushing for inclusion ahead of last weekend’s meeting with Saracens but failed to fully recover from his calf injury in time for the game.

However the influential flanker was back on the training pitch in Limerick today and interim head coach Ian Costello says the 35-year-old is on track to return to the Munster team this weekend.

“He trained today, he didn’t do a full session, he was never meant to,” said Costello.

Peter O'Mahony training in Limerick today. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“He did exactly what he needed to do today to stay in the conversation for Thursday (team selection).”

The win over Saracens lifted the pressure on Munster and Costello says O’Mahony’s return would serve as a further boost.

“Having Peter with us when you travel to an away game is huge, so we’ll give him every opportunity to be involved.

“I know Peter a long, long time, I knew him when he was even grumpier than he is now, back in his Academy days.

“Same as Paulie (O’Connell) was he was here, when he’s in the building standards are higher, when he trains, we train better. He holds people to account, including the coaches, he drives standards and he sets standards and I think he draws a lot of attention when he plays.

“There’s a lot of focus on him, which frees up a lot of other guys, and he’s willing to be that arrowhead.

“So look, you want people like that in the trenches with you and he’s definitely one you’d take every single time.”