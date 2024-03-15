'It takes unbelievable dedication and courage to stay at the top'

CONOR MURRAY HAS more than his fair share of haters but the one man whose opinion matters most holds the scrum-half in high esteem.

Andy Farrell still believes the 34-year-old has an important role to play with Ireland.

Analysis and criticism of players’ performances are part of sport but things tipped overboard with regards to Murray a long time ago. The reaction to his latest performance in a green jersey has been perhaps the most hysterical yet. Murray was undoubtedly under-par against England last weekend but many of his team-mates were too.

It must be challenging at times for the Munster scrum-half and his loved ones. He and they see the abuse that comes via direct messages on social media. They’re also aware of the rugby-based criticism that is sometimes inaccurate. This must have been a particularly tough week.

Every player knows that opinions are part of the game but there seems to be a degree of venom when it comes to Murray. Debating whether he should still be playing for Ireland is fair game but blaming him for Farrell’s side losing a game is simply unfair.

Ireland head coach Farrell always seems bemused at how some of the Irish public view Murray. He sees a player who is Ireland’s best-ever scrum-half, a man with 115 caps who has won two Grand Slams, two other Six Nations titles, and been on three Lions tours, even captaining them in 2021. As well as being named in World Rugby’s team of the decade for 2010 to 2019, there have also been two URC/Celtic League trophies with Munster, with Murray starting both finals in 2011 and 2023.

Murray, who turns 35 next month, remains Ireland’s second-choice scrum-half behind Jamison Gibson-Park, continuing to stay ahead of Munster team-mate Craig Casey, who has recently been the starter for their province.

Murray’s current IRFU central contract expires at the end of this season but he is expected to stay in Irish rugby on a new Munster deal that the IRFU will top up.

Conor Murray with Andy Farrell. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

So while Murray continues to attract more ire than most players, Farrell continues to value him. That was underlined by Murray again being named on the Ireland bench for tomorrow’s clash with Scotland. Farrell feels the criticism is unjustified.

“It’s certainly unfair because this is the way of the world and you’ll agree with me on this, that the more successful some people are, the more that people… I don’t what the word is other than get pissed off with success, longevity, people staying at the top as long as they possibly can,” says Farrell.

“Everybody is always wanting somebody else to come in and a new fresh young rookie to light everything up.

“It takes an unbelievable amount of dedication and courage to stay at the top and keep riding with the punches throughout a long career that’s been so successful for somebody with 120-odd caps like Conor.

“I can only marvel at somebody like that and when you ask me to describe what I think of him it’s right there in all that, isn’t it?

“In regards to mental toughness, that’s how it is. He’s been there, seen it all and worn the badge. So, he’s in good spirits.”

When Casey started the game against Italy in round 2 of this Six Nations, it was seen in some quarters as the changing of the guard. But two weekends later, Murray was back on the bench as Gibson-Park returned to the starting XV for Ireland’s next game against Wales.

Murray had short stints off the bench against France and the Welsh of 10 and 11 minutes, respectively, but he had 30 minutes against the English.

There were some wayward passes in his performance but that is true of Gibson-Park’s showing too. Many supporters slammed Murray for kicking the ball to touch with 90 seconds of the game remaining and Ireland still two points ahead.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Conor Murray. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

But blaming Murray for that decision shows a lack of understanding of how these calls are made. That one came from the coaches’ box before the Irish leaders discussed it on the pitch and made the final decision collectively. Murray’s actual kick could certainly have been longer but the criticism directed at him has been disproportionate.

Who knows, maybe we are seeing the final days of Murray’s time as part of Ireland’s frontline matchday 23.

Maybe younger Irish scrum-halves will go to another level for the remainder of this season and make it impossible for Farrell not to select them ahead of Murray. That scenario has been predicted by some for years now but has yet to transpire.

Murray has stated his intention to keep playing for Ireland into next season so he doesn’t believe the end is in sight yet. Farrell seems to agree.