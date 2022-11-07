Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 7 November 2022
Advertisement

Conor Murray to miss Ireland's remaining November Tests

Centurion has been ruled out due to groin injury he suffered against South Africa.

31 minutes ago 2,958 Views 3 Comments
Conor Murray leaves the field on Saturday.
Conor Murray leaves the field on Saturday.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Updated 21 minutes ago

SCRUM-HALF CONOR Murray has been ruled out of Ireland’s remaining two Autumn Nations Test matches due to a groin injury, the IRFU has confirmed.

The 33-year-old limped off late in the first-half of what was his 100th Test for his country, Ireland’s gritty 19-16 Test victory over world champions South Africa on Saturday.

Munster star Murray will miss next Saturday’s game against Fiji and Ireland’s final Test of the year a week later when they host Australia.

Murray looked distraught when he came off as he had been handed an opportunity by head coach Andy Farrell to reclaim the first choice role he held for over a decade before being succeeded by Jamison Gibson-Park.

Gibson-Park impressed when he replaced Murray on Saturday despite it being his first competitive rugby since July.

Farrell will choose between Gibson-Park and Murray’s Munster rival Craig Casey for the starting spot against Fiji.

Autumn Series
exclusive analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis and member-only episodes of The42 Rugby Weekly

Become a Member

The two other players who came off injured, Stuart McCloskey and Tadhg Furlong, have both been given a clean enough bill of health to train with the squad this week whilst captain Johnny Sexton is “recovering well” from a dead leg.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie