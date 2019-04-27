Conor Murray ruled out for Munster after taking knock during warm-up

CONOR MURRAY WAS a late withdrawal from the Munster starting XV minutes before kick-off in tonight’s Guinness Pro14 derby against Connacht.

Murray was playing the ball from the back of a ‘ruck’ during a pre-match warm-up drill when he appeared to clip his head off a team-mate.

The scrum-half was seen to be holding his neck as he walked off the Thomond Park pitch accompanied by head coach Johann van Graan and lead physio Damien Mordan.

“It happened very close to when we were coming in off our warm-up,” forwards coach Jerry Flannery told eir Sport.

“He’s just being assessed now. We just didn’t want to take any risks.”

Neil Cronin starts at scrum-half in Murray’s place, with Academy player Craig Casey in line to make his senior debut off the bench.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: