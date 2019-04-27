This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 27 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Conor Murray ruled out for Munster after taking knock during warm-up

Munster “didn’t want to take any risks” after pre-match knock.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 27 Apr 2019, 8:08 PM
41 minutes ago 4,119 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4609615
Murray: replaced at scrum-half by Neil Cronin.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Murray: replaced at scrum-half by Neil Cronin.
Murray: replaced at scrum-half by Neil Cronin.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONOR MURRAY WAS a late withdrawal from the Munster starting XV minutes before kick-off in tonight’s Guinness Pro14 derby against Connacht.

Murray was playing the ball from the back of a ‘ruck’ during a pre-match warm-up drill when he appeared to clip his head off a team-mate.

The scrum-half was seen to be holding his neck as he walked off the Thomond Park pitch accompanied by head coach Johann van Graan and lead physio Damien Mordan.

“It happened very close to when we were coming in off our warm-up,” forwards coach Jerry Flannery told eir Sport.

“He’s just being assessed now. We just didn’t want to take any risks.”

Neil Cronin starts at scrum-half in Murray’s place, with Academy player Craig Casey in line to make his senior debut off the bench.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie