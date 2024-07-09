'I feel good about my game' - Murray ready for return to nine shirt

THIS WEEKEND’S TEST against the Springboks will bring Conor Murray level with Johnny Sexton as the fifth-most capped Ireland player of all time.

118 caps in, Murray remains a valued member of Andy Farrell’s squad.

The head coach had praise for the Munster scrum-half after the first Test defeat in Pretoria, commenting on how he had helped to drive the preparation and for looking sharp off the bench.

Murray had a strong act to follow after Craig Casey excelled in the number nine shirt until he was forced off with a nasty concussion after RG Snyman drove him backwards into the ground.

With Casey ruled out of this weekend’s second Test in Durban, Murray is likely to come into the number nine shirt, while Caolin Blade is set to be promoted to the bench.

Advertisement

“Craig played really well, I thought, he had a great game, took a really unfortunate knock,” said Murray. “I don’t think there was any malice in it, he just hit his head off the ground.

“I feel good, feel fit, feel good about my game for the last part of the season, ready to rock.”

Murray finished a slick Ireland try from a goal-line drop-out in the first Test, taking an inside pass from hooker Rónan Kelleher, who had been slipped into space by tighthead prop Finlay Bealham.

Murray in Pretoria last weekend. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“That’s part of our attack, there are certain instances where we play special plays, goal-line drop outs and that one came off,” said Murray.

“It was satisfying, we worked on that during the week. It gave us a chance to stay in the game and get back into it.

“There are plenty of positives. Andy said in the dressing room afterwards, and the playing group felt it as well, that we stayed in the fight and gave it a really good go.”

Murray said Ireland would head into the second Test at Kings Park Stadium “with a pep in our step.”

They’ll need it as their performance must be more accurate if they’re to grab Ireland’s second-ever Test win on South African soil, with the Springboks also determined to improve.

Ireland gradually got to grips with the South African attack last weekend but they know it needs to be better from the off in the second Test.

“I was obviously looking on in the first half,” said Murray. “Once or twice we looked a little disjointed, usually we are in one line whatever the call is.

“You can say that’s the atmosphere, people might not have heard, I don’t know. Usually, we are a little bit tighter, we look after our line integrity more so we’re disappointed to concede off a few things like that. We’re usually a bit better.”