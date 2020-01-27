This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 27 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Conor Murray set to be retained in Farrell's Ireland team to face Scotland

Caelan Doris could make a Test debut in the Six Nations opener.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 27 Jan 2020, 10:11 PM
54 minutes ago 9,353 Views 39 Comments
https://the42.ie/4982534

Updated 31 minutes ago

CONOR MURRAY IS set to be retained at scrum-half in the Ireland team to face Scotland in Dublin on Saturday [KO, 4.45pm].

Andy Farrell is due to name his starting XV and bench at 2pm tomorrow, with Murray in line to beat off the competition of John Cooney to start.

Leinster number eight Caelan Doris is set for his Test debut at number eight in Farrell’s first Ireland team, while CJ Stander and Josh van der Flier are also in line to feature in the back row.

conor-murray The experienced Murray is set to start at scrum-half. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Iain Henderson looks likely to get the nod to partner James Ryan in Ireland’s second row despite the returning Devin Toner having applied pressure.

Ulster man Rob Herring is set for the first shot at succeeding the retired Rory Best at hooker in a front row that could be completed by Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong.

Captain Johnny Sexton will captain the team from out-half after overcoming a knee injury, while it appears Robbie Henshaw will get the nod at inside centre alongside Leinster team-mate Garry Ringrose.

Jordan Larmour, who has been dealing with a foot injury, is expected to miss out, which would mean Will Addison starting at fullback. Jacob Stockdale is favourite to start on the let wing, while Andrew Conway and Keith Earls have been vying for the right wing slot.

Possible Ireland XV v Scotland:

15. Will Addison
14. Andrew Conway
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Rob Herring
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Iain Henderson
5. James Ryan
6. CJ Stander
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie