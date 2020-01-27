Conor Murray set to be retained in Farrell's Ireland team to face Scotland

CONOR MURRAY IS set to be retained at scrum-half in the Ireland team to face Scotland in Dublin on Saturday [KO, 4.45pm].

Andy Farrell is due to name his starting XV and bench at 2pm tomorrow, with Murray in line to beat off the competition of John Cooney to start.

Leinster number eight Caelan Doris is set for his Test debut at number eight in Farrell’s first Ireland team, while CJ Stander and Josh van der Flier are also in line to feature in the back row.

The experienced Murray is set to start at scrum-half. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Iain Henderson looks likely to get the nod to partner James Ryan in Ireland’s second row despite the returning Devin Toner having applied pressure.

Ulster man Rob Herring is set for the first shot at succeeding the retired Rory Best at hooker in a front row that could be completed by Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong.

Captain Johnny Sexton will captain the team from out-half after overcoming a knee injury, while it appears Robbie Henshaw will get the nod at inside centre alongside Leinster team-mate Garry Ringrose.

Jordan Larmour, who has been dealing with a foot injury, is expected to miss out, which would mean Will Addison starting at fullback. Jacob Stockdale is favourite to start on the let wing, while Andrew Conway and Keith Earls have been vying for the right wing slot.

Possible Ireland XV v Scotland:

15. Will Addison

14. Andrew Conway

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Rob Herring

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan

6. CJ Stander

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris