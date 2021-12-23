Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 23 December 2021
Advertisement

Conor Murray signs IRFU extension until 2024

‘I’m delighted and grateful to be able to continue living this dream of playing here in Ireland,’ said Murray.

By AFP Thursday 23 Dec 2021, 1:43 PM
43 minutes ago 1,897 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5639466
The scrum-half is staying with Munster until at least 2024.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
The scrum-half is staying with Munster until at least 2024.
The scrum-half is staying with Munster until at least 2024.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CONR MURRAY SAID he is delighted to be able to “continue living this dream” of playing for Munster and Ireland after the scrum-half signed a contract extension with country and province taking him up to July 2024 on Thursday.

The 32-year-old formed one of the most feared half-back partnerships in Test rugby with Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton.

However, the 92-times capped Murray lost his first choice spot to Leinster’s New Zealand-born scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park for the November Test victories over Japan and New Zealand.

“I’m delighted and grateful to be able to continue living this dream of playing here in Ireland,” Murray said in an Irish Rugby Football Union statement.

“With my home province Munster and the national squad, I truly believe there’s huge potential of success and that there will be many more big days ahead.”

David Nucifora, the IRFU Performance Director, said Murray is as big an influence off the pitch as he is on it especially for the less experienced players.

“Conor has had some challenges in the past few seasons but has put some niggling injuries behind him to play a central role with Munster, Ireland and the Lions,” said Nucifora.

“He is a popular figure in every squad he is involved in and adds a huge amount of experience and value to younger players coming through.”

Murray was a pivotal figure when Ireland secured the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2018 — one of three northern hemisphere championships he has been part of since making his Test debut in 2011.

He has also played in three World Cups and the extension could well see him play in a fourth with the next one being hosted by France in 2023.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

He has also been on three British & Irish Lions tours — playing eight Tests — and was captain of this year’s squad until Alun Wyn Jones joined up after recovering from injury.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie