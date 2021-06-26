Conor Murray is the new Lions captain.

Conor Murray is the new Lions captain.

IRELAND SCRUM-HALF Conor Murray has been appointed the new Lions captain, taking over from the injured Alun Wyn Jones.

It is a shock selection from Lions boss Warren Gatland, given that Murray is not a captain for Munster or Ireland.

However, the Limerick man is an influential figure in the squad as he gets set for his third tour with the Lions.

Gatland has called up Wales lock Adam Beard to replace Jones in his squad.

The Lions have also called up Josh Navidi to replace the injured Justin Tipuric.

“We’re all incredibly disappointed for Alun Wyn and Justin,” said Gatland.

“The timing of these injuries seem particularly cruel given we fly to South Africa tomorrow, but unfortunately they’re part of the game.

“Alun Wyn will obviously be a big loss, both on and off the field, but will be ably replaced by Conor.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Conor is an outstanding rugby player and is held in the highest regard with both the players and coaches. As a three-time Lions tourist, he knows what will be required as captain and I am certain he will lead the squad with excellence. He will also be well supported by an experienced leadership group.

“We plan for Adam and Josh to join up with the touring party before we depart for South Africa tomorrow evening.”

Exeter Chiefs players Luke Cowan-Dickie, Stuart Hogg, Jonny Hill, and Sam Simmonds will also link up with the Lions squad tomorrow following their defeat in the Premiership final.