Conor Murray signs new Munster contract

MUSTER RUGBY AND the IRFU have confirmed a new contract for Conor Murray.
The 34-year-old signed a one-year extension along with Jack Daly, while Brian Gleeson will be promoted from the Academy to the senior squad on a two-year deal next season.
As reported by The 42, Murray was offered a new contract in February, as was Peter O’Mahony, but the back row’s future is yet to be resolved.
Murray won his fifth Six Nations title with Ireland last month — and his second league title with Munster in 2023. He has a total of 116 Ireland caps, 185 Munster appearances and 34 tries for the province to date.
Munster Rugby and the IRFU are pleased to confirm contract extensions for Conor Murray & Jack Daly with Brian Gleeson to become the 5th Academy player promoted to the senior squad next season.
Gleeson, meanwhile, is one of five Academy players progressing to the senior squad next year with Tony Butler, Ethan Coughlan, Mark Donnelly and Edwin Edogbo also signing two-year deals.
A Grand Slam winner with the Ireland U20s last season, Gleeson makes the move after just one year in the Academy. He has scored one try in nine senior appearances — three of those in the Champions Cup — but is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.
Daly is another former Ireland U20 international. He made his Munster senior debut in 2020. The 25-year-old flanker is back in action after an ACL injury, and will spend at least one more season at the province.