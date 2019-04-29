This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Fantastic news' as Murray trains while Earls and Carbery in line for return

Johann van Graan’s men will host Benetton in this weekend’s Pro14 quarter-final.

By Sean Farrell Monday 29 Apr 2019, 12:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,120 Views 5 Comments
Earls and Carbery in the Aviva last October.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

CONOR MURRAY WILL train fully with Munster today after an injury scare before last weekend’s Guinness Pro14 win over Connacht.

The Ireland scrum-half was withdrawn from the game shortly before kick-off after taking a knock during the warm-up, with Neil Cronin coming into the team in his place.

However, Munster boss Johann van Graan confirmed that Murray has been given the all clear and is set to play against Benetton in Saturday’s Pro14 quarter-final at Thomond Park. 

“We took him off as a precaution on Saturday before the game,” said van Graan. “He was assessed by the medical team this morning, just a bit of stiffness, a minor neck injury and he’ll be available to train this afternoon.

“He took a hit. It was on the TV coverage, in the warm-up, he fell backwards. He really wanted to play and we said we’ll go and assess in the changing room. He’s had some issues before but luckily after close examination by the medical team all is good and he’s ready to train.

“It’s great news, fantastic news.”

There was more positive news for the province with van Graan confirming that Joey Carbery and Keith Earls are set to return from injuries this weekend against Benetton.

Earls has been sidelined with a thigh injury in recent weeks, while Carbery has been struggling with a hamstring issue.

However, both key players are in line to be back in full training tomorrow.

“Both will be into team training for the first time tomorrow afternoon and should they come through that and Thursday’s training they should all be available for selection over the weekend,” said van Graan.

“It’s also great news. They haven’t been with the team for a while so they won’t train today but hopefully get into full training tomorrow and then hopefully that goes well.”

Centre Dan Goggin has been given the green light to train today having passed his HIA on Saturday.

