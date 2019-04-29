'Fantastic news' as Murray trains while Earls and Carbery in line for return

CONOR MURRAY WILL train fully with Munster today after an injury scare before last weekend’s Guinness Pro14 win over Connacht.

The Ireland scrum-half was withdrawn from the game shortly before kick-off after taking a knock during the warm-up, with Neil Cronin coming into the team in his place.

However, Munster boss Johann van Graan confirmed that Murray has been given the all clear and is set to play against Benetton in Saturday’s Pro14 quarter-final at Thomond Park.

“We took him off as a precaution on Saturday before the game,” said van Graan. “He was assessed by the medical team this morning, just a bit of stiffness, a minor neck injury and he’ll be available to train this afternoon.

“He took a hit. It was on the TV coverage, in the warm-up, he fell backwards. He really wanted to play and we said we’ll go and assess in the changing room. He’s had some issues before but luckily after close examination by the medical team all is good and he’s ready to train.

“It’s great news, fantastic news.”

There was more positive news for the province with van Graan confirming that Joey Carbery and Keith Earls are set to return from injuries this weekend against Benetton.

Earls has been sidelined with a thigh injury in recent weeks, while Carbery has been struggling with a hamstring issue.

However, both key players are in line to be back in full training tomorrow.

“Both will be into team training for the first time tomorrow afternoon and should they come through that and Thursday’s training they should all be available for selection over the weekend,” said van Graan.

“It’s also great news. They haven’t been with the team for a while so they won’t train today but hopefully get into full training tomorrow and then hopefully that goes well.”

Centre Dan Goggin has been given the green light to train today having passed his HIA on Saturday.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: