Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 21 June 2022
Meath's Conor Nash signs two-year extension at Hawthorn

The new deal will take him up to the end of the 2024 season.

By The42 Team Tuesday 21 Jun 2022, 12:37 PM
Image: Hawthorn FC
Image: Hawthorn FC

CONOR NASH HAS committed his future to AFL side Hawthorn.

The Meath native has agreed a two-year contract extension, which will bring him up to the end of the 2024 season. 

23-year-old Nash joined Hawthorn as a Category B rookie in late 2016, and has gone on to become one of their top performers – making 41 appearances for the Hawks. 

“Conor has made an enormous sacrifice being away from family and friends since arriving from Ireland five years ago,” said Hawthorn National List and Recruiting Manager Mark McKenzie.

He challenged himself to pursue a foreign sport and I think our fans would agree that his commitment and development has been great to witness through his journey to date.

“His decision to extend for a further two years in the brown and gold is also a testament to the strong culture and positive environment amongst our young group.

“Conor possesses outstanding athletic attributes and continues to demonstrate a real hunger to improve – we look forward to seeing him contribute to our future success.”

