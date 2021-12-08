Irish U21 international set for loan move to Schalke - reports

Conor Noss, in action for the Irish U21s against Luxembourg earlier this year.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 international Conor Noss is set for a lengthy loan move to Schalke from Borussia Monchengladbach, according to reports in Germany.

Sports outlet BILD reports Noss is set for an 18-month loan move to the fallen German giants, currently languishing in eighth place in the second tier of German football.

Noss was born in Germany, and qualifies for Ireland through his Irish-born mother, who hails from Donaghmede.

He has been capped up to U21 level with Ireland, and remains eligible to switch to Germany if he wishes. Having played several pre-season games for Borussia Monchengladbach this summer, Noss made his Bundesliga debut as a substitute in ‘Gladbach’s 4-0 win over hapless Greuther Fürth last month.

He is just the fourth Irish international to play in the Bundesliga and the first in 17 years, since former U21 international Patrick Kohlmann made his debut for Borussia Dortmund. It was cut short by injury and he didn’t make another appearance in the top flight. Prior to that, Noel Campbell and Alan Clarke featured in the league.

Noss would not be the only underage Irish international at Schalke if the move goes through – U17 goalkeeper Dan Rose joined the club last year.