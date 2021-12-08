Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 8 December 2021
Advertisement

Irish U21 international set for loan move to Schalke - reports

Conor Noss may be on the move from Borussia Monchengladbach.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 8 Dec 2021, 1:58 PM
7 minutes ago 214 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5623805
Conor Noss, in action for the Irish U21s against Luxembourg earlier this year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Conor Noss, in action for the Irish U21s against Luxembourg earlier this year.
Conor Noss, in action for the Irish U21s against Luxembourg earlier this year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 international Conor Noss is set for a lengthy loan move to Schalke from Borussia Monchengladbach, according to reports in Germany.

Sports outlet BILD reports Noss is set for an 18-month loan move to the fallen German giants, currently languishing in eighth place in the second tier of German football. 

Noss was born in Germany, and qualifies for Ireland through his Irish-born mother, who hails from Donaghmede. 

He has been capped up to U21 level with Ireland, and remains eligible to switch to Germany if he wishes. Having played several pre-season games for Borussia Monchengladbach this summer, Noss made his Bundesliga debut as a substitute in ‘Gladbach’s 4-0 win over hapless Greuther Fürth last month. 

He is just the fourth Irish international to play in the Bundesliga and the first in 17 years, since former U21 international Patrick Kohlmann made his debut for Borussia Dortmund. It was cut short by injury and he didn’t make another appearance in the top flight. Prior to that, Noel Campbell and Alan Clarke featured in the league. 

Noss would not be the only underage Irish international at Schalke if the move goes through – U17 goalkeeper Dan Rose joined the club last year. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie