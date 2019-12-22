This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland U19 international rewarded with new Borussia Monchengladbach contract

Conor Noss is making progress with the Bundesliga club.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 12:32 PM
1 hour ago 2,793 Views 1 Comment
BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH HAVE announced that Conor Noss is one of seven young players whose contract with the Bundesliga club has been extended.

The German-born attacker is a Republic of Ireland U19 international who plays regularly for his club at U23 level.

Noss played in all three of Ireland’s qualifying games for the U19 European Championships last month, as Tom Mohan’s side fell short of advancing to the next stage as a result of defeats to Austria and Switzerland.

Although he hasn’t yet made his competitive first-team debut, the 18-year-old has featured on the bench this season for Monchengladbach, who currently sit in second place in the Bundesliga.

“We are pleased that all these guys want to continue on the path we have chosen,” said Roland Virkus, the club’s youth director. “All seven players are great talents that we want to develop further in the coming years.” 

