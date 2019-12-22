Ireland U19 international rewarded with new Borussia Monchengladbach contract

BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH HAVE announced that Conor Noss is one of seven young players whose contract with the Bundesliga club has been extended.

The German-born attacker is a Republic of Ireland U19 international who plays regularly for his club at U23 level.

Noss played in all three of Ireland’s qualifying games for the U19 European Championships last month, as Tom Mohan’s side fell short of advancing to the next stage as a result of defeats to Austria and Switzerland.

Although he hasn’t yet made his competitive first-team debut, the 18-year-old has featured on the bench this season for Monchengladbach, who currently sit in second place in the Bundesliga.

“We are pleased that all these guys want to continue on the path we have chosen,” said Roland Virkus, the club’s youth director. “All seven players are great talents that we want to develop further in the coming years.”

