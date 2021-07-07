Ireland U21 international earns new three-year deal at Borussia Mönchengladbach

CONOR NOSS HAS been tipped to make a first-team breakthrough at Borussia Mönchengladbach after signing a new contract.

Noss, who has been on the books of the club since the age of eight, has penned fresh terms that commit him to the Bundesliga outfit until the summer of 2024.

Born in Germany to an Irish mother, the attacking midfielder won his fourth Republic of Ireland U21 cap last month.

“I’m very proud to have been part of Borussia for such a long time,” he said. “It’s my dream to make it as a first-team player at this club and I’m working hard to develop further and take my chances when I get them.”

Noss has yet to play senior football for Borussia Mönchengladbach but he has been included in the matchday squad on four occasions, as well playing in several friendlies.

“We consider Conor one of our young talents that has a great deal of potential,” said Max Eberl, the club’s sporting director.

“We back him to make the step-up to first-team football and are delighted to keep another homegrown product at the club long-term.”