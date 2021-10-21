Conor Oliver: 'The coaches here are filling me with confidence, letting me go about my game'

CONNACHT BACK ROWER Conor Oliver reckons Saturday’s clash against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium will be cracker as the venue and pitch will suit the running game of both sides.

He featured there twice for Connacht last year and also played for Garryowen at the stadium and says it will be a great experience for the younger players who will run out there for the first time in their careers.

The former Munster player, who joined Connacht at the start of last season and extended his contract during the campaign, has now chalked up 24 appearances for Andy Friend’s side and is in the top form of his career.

“I feel the coaches here are filling me with confidence as well. They are kind of letting me go about my game the way I would like to. It suits me, our game plan and stuff and every week I’m trying to perform to my best, give it 100% and that’s the way I like to play the game and I’m happy with it.

“I’m happy with how last weekend went and the week before, even though we lost, I’m happy with how my game went performance-wise and how I impacted the game. I’m playing with a lot more confidence, I feel,” said the 26-year old.

Oliver on the charge against Munster. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Skerries native said he has been impressed by new South African forwards coach Dewald Senekal, who joined Connacht in the summer from Grenoble.

“It’s brilliant for us and I’m really enjoying having him here. He’s very technical as well, all the one percenters which not a lot of people will see but even lift quality in the lineout and stuff like that. The amount of work he does on his laptop when he’s outside the Sportsground is nuts. He has all the sessions coded down, even the games of every lift everyone has done and the work he has put in is really filtering down to us as a pack and we are really buying into that and we’re really enjoying having him here.”

One win from four so far leaves Connacht badly in need of a win on Saturday and Oliver is hopefully they can put a big dent in Ulster’s perfect start to the season at headquarters.

“We’re really looking forward to it. Last season, obviously, we had the two games there without the crowds and we still really enjoyed them. It’s a great venue, the pitch is amazing and having the fans there is going to be unbelievable. The more people we can get to the game the greater the occasion and we’re really looking forward to it.

Oliver competes at the breakdown. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“I started the Munster game there last year and I came off the bench against Ulster and I played there for Garryowen as well.

“There is a lot of excitement, it’s a big occasion. The venue is amazing and I think it will give you a bit more umph to go in there and perform, now in front of a crowd at the Aviva. Most of the (young) lads have been there to matches before and have looked forward to playing there and now it’s coming about and, if anything, it’s going to make the game and lads perform a bit better.

“I always like playing on 4G faster surfaces so I think it suits our running game and the way everyone wants to play, so I’m looking forward to it. Ulster also run the ball so it will suit their game also. But I think it will be a really good game. Hopefully, not too close on our end but it will probably go down to the wire,” added Oliver.