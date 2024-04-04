'Incredibly important' Connacht back row signs contract extension

CONNACHT BACK ROW Conor Oliver has agreed a new one-year contract extension, the province confirmed on Thursday afternoon, taking the Dubliner into his fifth season at the Sportsground.

The 28-year-old, who joined Connacht from Munster in the summer of 2020, has signed a new deal until the end of the 2025 campaign.

“Conor is an incredibly important member of our squad and regularly sets the standard for the energy and physicality expected of a Connacht player,” head coach Pete Wilkins said on Thursday.

“I am delighted he has signed on for next year and will continue with his valuable contributions on the field and leadership around the group.”

The new deal leaves Oliver — who has 78 caps to his name already — in line to become a Connacht centurion.