This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 25 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing

The Italy boss was left gutted in Rome, but remains proud of his players.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 25 Feb 2019, 9:46 AM
10 minutes ago 405 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4511524

Murray Kinsella reports from Rome

BIZARRELY, CONOR O’SHEA and Italy captain Leonardo Ghiraldini were clapped into their post-match press conference by local journalists following their 26-16 defeat to Ireland.

The first question, asking for O’Shea’s opinion on referee Glen Jackson, included the journalist’s opinion that Italy had played against 16 men and that Jackson is “unfit” to adjudicate Test rugby.

Conor O’Shea dejected after the game O'Shea was left 'gutted' yesterday in Rome. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

A strange opening, but after answering a number of questions in Italian, O’Shea’s first words in the English portion of the press conference underlined that he didn’t want to be applauded in defeat.

“We don’t like pats on the back,” said a visibly frustrated O’Shea. “Ireland are a team that we haven’t had a benchmark against.

“We felt we could properly begin to climb in terms of the level of performance that we’ve had in the first couple of games. We wanted to go out there and play, create a habit in terms of the intensity we play with.

“That’s the reason you see some errors from both sides because we’re trying to push the boundaries in the way we’re trying to play. We want to put pressure on Ireland.

“The average number of tackles that every team has had to make is 200 in the last six games against them, that’s the All Blacks and Italy – it doesn’t matter who plays them, you know it’s coming.

“So you know you have to do that. We’ll look at errors, we’ll look at things we can’t do well.”

This was O’Shea’s 13th consecutive defeat in the Six Nations since taking over in 2016 and Italy’s 20th in a row in the championship, but the Irishman said those figures are not a true reflection of the progress his team is making.

A 10-point margin in defeat against Ireland, an 11-point defeat to Wales and a 13-point disadvantage against Scotland this year – the Italians feel they have been more competitive than ever.

Their turnover attack and phase play shape have improved, as has their scramble defence, but issues like poor discipline remain.

Ian McKinley dejected after the game Ian McKinley after the final whistle in Rome. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“In the immediate world, it’s another stat, it’s another easy article for lazy people to write about Italy, if they want to,” said O’Shea. “But we’re a proud nation and, like Ireland in the ’90s, we’ll continue to build.

“I don’t give a hoot if it’s not with me, I just want to do what’s right for Italy, create good habits, a good structure. You can’t buy what I saw out on that pitch today. Do we not want the errors? Of course. Jacob Stockdale’s first try, you don’t give that away at international level, so they’re things we can control.

“We live in an immediate world, a sensationalist world. You have to understand that when you put your neck on the block like Leonardo Ghiraldini does every week, when you do what we do, that’s the world we live in – but it’s brilliant.

“You wouldn’t swap the week we’ve had, you wouldn’t swap training with the U20s on Monday and seeing what proper challenges are like. We have a privilege here, we have responsibility and we’ll keep on working.”

Some remain unconvinced that Italy have actually made progress and felt that Ireland’s struggles in Rome were wholly down to Joe Schmidt’s team and their own shortcomings.

Italy have two further chances in this Six Nations to disprove that theory, with a visit to England in two weekends’ time followed by a home tie against France, but it’s no surprise that O’Shea disagrees.

“It’s a discredit to our team to be just saying it was all Ireland,” said the Italy boss. “Did Ireland make mistakes? We’ll probably look at the kicks we missed.

“We have a lot of tough days and a big climb ahead, but we’re climbing.

“It’s a loss and we’re pretty gutted but we’ll keep on moving and we have an easy game in Twickenham next.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    'It certainly isn't from a lack of trying': O'Mahony hoping Ireland unlock form for French Test
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week
    'I'm delighted I can dedicate this cap to him' - Carty spurred on by cousin
    FOOTBALL
    Sancho stars as Dortmund stretch Bundesliga lead with win over Leverkusen
    Sancho stars as Dortmund stretch Bundesliga lead with win over Leverkusen
    'I'm very concentrated on the game': Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Leicester links
    Lacazette and Mkhitaryan send Gunners fourth with win over Saints
    IRELAND
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?
    Ireland survive first-half scare in Rome to notch bonus-point win over Italy
    As it happened: Italy vs Ireland, Six Nations

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie