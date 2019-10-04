This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 4 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Livid O'Shea slams 'crass stupidity' after Lovotti's red

The prop’s moment of madness left Italy with an ‘impossible task’ against the Springboks.

By AFP Friday 4 Oct 2019, 2:43 PM
28 minutes ago 2,406 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4837526
Italy head coach O'Shea in Shizuoka earlier.
Image: Shuji Kajiyama
Italy head coach O'Shea in Shizuoka earlier.
Italy head coach O'Shea in Shizuoka earlier.
Image: Shuji Kajiyama

A FURIOUS CONOR O’Shea lambasted prop Andrea Lovotti for “crass stupidity” after his dangerous dump tackle on Duane Vermeulen left Italy’s remaining 14 men with an “impossible” task.

Italy had come out strongly in the second half of their Rugby World Cup encounter against South Africa and were threatening the Springbok line at 17-3 down.

But Lovotti, aided by Nicola Quaglio, picked Vermeulen up by his feet and speared him head-first into the turf, leaving referee Wayne Barnes with little option but to give a straight red card.

“At 17-3, we had to hang in and do something and we get to the start of the second half, we’re close to the line and then just crass stupidity, crass stupidity,” fumed O’Shea.

“I’m destroyed really for everybody because we worked so hard,” added the coach, whose team must now beat defending champions New Zealand to have any hope of reaching the quarter-finals.

“I thought the boys fought valiantly but when you’re down in numbers against a great side, it’s just impossible,” he said.

Italy will have to face New Zealand with a lengthy injury list after losing prop Simone Ferrari in the first minute and then his replacement Marco Riccioni, meaning scrums were uncontested.

Lovotti will almost certainly be suspended for the All Black encounter, deepening O’Shea’s woes in the front row.

“We’ll see what’s the best 23 we can get fit and on the pitch for next week,” said O’Shea, as his men face the All Blacks on 12 October in Toyota.

“But we’re hurting massively because we came here to really show our best and we didn’t get that opportunity in the second half. Seventeen-three, you lose that man and the game is done.”

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus also highlighted the red card as the turning point.

Describing the fixture as a “slippery” potential banana-skin, Erasmus said he felt Italy were getting back into the game when Lovotti was sent off.

“When they got that red card, it was quite easy for us after that,” said Erasmus, whose team plays Canada on Tuesday.

© – AFP, 2019 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie