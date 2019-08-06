This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 6 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He’s brilliant and he’s a legend': Italy must do everything to hang onto O'Shea, says Goosen

Defence coach Marius Goosen believes it is paramount that the Azzurri hang onto O’Shea.

By Declan Rooney Tuesday 6 Aug 2019, 7:15 AM
27 minutes ago 942 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4753491

ITALY MUST DO everything possible to retain the services of head coach Conor O’Shea after the Rugby World Cup, according to his defence coach Marius Goosen.

The former Ireland full-back has been in Italian rugby’s top job since 2016, but he is regarded as one of the game’s top coaches and administrators, with several clubs and associations keen to avail of his services.

Conor O’Shea dejected after the game Conor O'Shea's men face Ireland on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

O’Shea’s Italy provide the first opponents for Ireland this Saturday as both sides launch their preparations for the World Cup in Japan next month and Goosen thinks O’Shea, who is contracted to the end of the 2019/20 season, is the keystone of the game in Italy and the man to drive their continuous progress.

“He’s brilliant; he’s a legend; he’s just easy to work with,” said Goosen, who also coached Benetton Rugby to last season’s Pro14 quarter-final.

I hope they will keep hold of him. It’s massively important. The whole coaching structure has been changed every four years in Italian Rugby and that doesn’t help,” added the South African.

“You can understand why they do it, but the continuity of this playing group and coaching group with Conor leading it into the next four years is massively important for results, but also for the whole system.

“Although it is a little bit unfair towards him, we haven’t got the results that he and everyone wanted. But I can guarantee you that by the team those results come it will be down to a lot of work that he has done over the last four years. Any maybe he will do in the next four year, I don’t know.”

The Italian squad is based in University of Limerick this week where O’Shea’s 38-man squad is preparing for the clash at Aviva Stadium this weekend.

Joe Schmidt with Conor O'Shea O'Shea speaks with Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt before a Six Nations meeting in Dublin. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The will play in Pool B in the World Cup, but face the daunting task of playing New Zealand and South Africa in their final two games after the first taking on Namibia and Canada.

Italy have never qualified from their pool at the World Cup, and Goosen says that correcting that is their number one priority.

But he also believes that Ireland are in with a huge shout of being world champions at the end of the tournament, despite never having managed to get past the quarter-final stage.

“Ireland are a top side. I think they have proven over the years that they have got a pool of players, maybe 50 players that can slot in on any day. They have incredible depth.

“I think they will back themselves to win the World Cup. But at that level there are so many teams at the same level so you need a bit of luck as well. I give them a pretty fair chance of going all the way, as I do with England, Wales, South Africa and New Zealand.

“They wouldn’t even think about a quarter-final, they will think about getting to the semis and then anything can happen. They are a top three side in the world.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie