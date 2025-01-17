'Sully was a big man to drive that' - Sars recovery from Cork final loss to Croke Park

AMIDST THE WRECKAGE of their Cork final loss last October, the outlook for Sarsfields looked difficult.

Instead of the customary scenario of a long winter to nurse the pain of defeat, they had to navigate a path towards readying themselves to compete in Munster, given their conquerors Imokilly were ineligible to progress due to their divisional team status.

For the playing group, their spirits were low. As captain Conor O’Sullivan recalls, they needed their management to help point a way forward for them.

“I think in fairness to Sully (Diarmuid O’Sullivan), he was a big man to drive that. The management said whatever our ambition is, they’ll facilitate that ambition. Sully made the point, and I know it’s a bit different in a sense, but he said Clare didn’t win the Munster Championship this year but they won the All-Ireland. It’s the same thing here. There’s a great opportunity.”

O’Sullivan has accumulated plenty experience of previous campaigns where Sarsfields emerged from the county and received little reward.

The results sheet read one win from six Munster games, stretching across a period from 2008-2023, until they took down Clare’s Feakle in last November’s semi-final.

“I always say that I do think we got a bad rap previously in the sense that we never got hammered, bar that Ballygunner game (in 2023). And every team that beat us won a Munster Championship.

“But then this year, I think the Feakle game was a bit of a watershed moment. It was a real kind of turning point for us. We would have been cooked without that (five week) break. If we had to pick ourselves up within a week of that, you wouldn’t have had a hope.”

Diarmuid O'Sullivan and Johnny Crowley celebrating after the Munster senior club hurling final. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The pain from one of those pasts Munster losses remained for a long time.

“Kilmallock, by a million miles. The two De La Salle ones were tough. The Ballygunner one was devastating. Thurles Sars, I think they were a better team beating us in their home pitch. But Kilmallock, to lose by a point in extra-time in their club pitch when you’re that close to it.

“They got to an All-Ireland final that year so that was a really tough one. We probably had great Sars players at their peak as well, like Fraggy (Kieran Murphy). And Pat (Ryan) was over us. That was kind of the end of the road for that team. I know we won a county after it but it was kind of coming to an end at that stage.”

O’Sullivan endured a nine-year wait before his fourth county senior medal in 2014 and his fifth arriving in 2023. When the breakthrough happened, it was under the guidance of Johnny Crowley, who has steered them to Sunday’s Croke Park All-Ireland final against Na Fianna.

Their hurling relationship stretches back to O’Sullivan’s club minor side in 2007 that Crowley steered to honours, and the senior class of 2010.

“I remember at the start when he was coming back that it felt like he was coming back for me, Eoin, Craig, Dan, Will, all the boys. But 90 per cent of the panel had never worked with Johnny before so it was their first time with him. Like, he’s extremely charismatic. You’re bought into him straight away so he just kind of reinvigorated the whole thing.”

For 35-year-old O’Sullivan, his appreciation of the journey Sarsfields have been on this season runs deep.

His three children – Shay, Cole, and Quinn – are part of the matchday experience. Younger brother Eoin is back challenging for gametime off the bench, something for the family to savour. In 2015 Eoin was diagnosed with cancer and gave a remarkable in-depth interview to the Irish Examiner in 2020, detailing the challenges he has faced and perseverance required to stay hurling with his club.

“(It’s) unreal,” says Conor.

“(I’m) delighted for Eoin. I think everyone has massive respect and time for Eoin. Eoin wasn’t on the 26 in the county semi-final and then performed in training, did his job in training, came on against Feakle, came on against Ballygunner and played kind of meaningful minutes against them. Again, it’s a testament to the management for giving fellas who are going well their opportunity.”

“Even since we last won the county, Eoin had a baby last year, I have three babies now and we have mam and dad there as well, so there’s the four of us with all the kids. My sister is coming back from Canada for the final as well. It’s unreal when you have those kind of family connections around the place for it.”

Conor and Eoin O'Sullivan celebrating after the Munster club final success. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

His own children elevate the playing experience.

“I’d love to say I was able to get a bit calmer and I’m probably a bit calmer in the sense that on the day I can enjoy it. I’m probably still a bit obsessive about it but I love having the boys there on the day.

“My two older guys especially come down training a good bit and they can’t see the difference between Messi and Ronaldo and Cathal McCarthy and Colm. They’re starstruck any time they see them. I have great memories with them, being in parades and after the match and stuff like that. It really does make it that bit more special.”

Conor O'Sullivan lifts the Munster senior club hurling trophy. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Conor grew up watching the club final on St Patrick’s Day, a staple in his hurling calendar, and going to games when Newtownshandrum were flying the Cork flag high.

Now it’s Sarsfields turn.

“You just don’t think you’re going to get the chance to do it. But here we are now. It’s just so, so special. When you think of all the great people in Sars, some might be older than others and they’re going to get to see the blue and white run out onto Croke Park.

“You’d be so happy for those people, the Denis Hurleys (Club President) of this world and things like that. For them to see it, I don’t think they ever thought that day would come so it’s just magic for the likes of them especially.”