Remarkable 17-point swing as Meath conjure huge second-half comeback to beat Offaly

Meath 1-25

Offaly 0-21

Paul Keane reports from Páirc Tailteann, Navan

A REMARKABLE 17-POINT swing in Navan where Meath, trailing by 10 points at half-time, conjured a powerful second-half performance to secure their Leinster SFC semi-final berth.

The impact of the new rules, or more specifically, the impact of the wind on the new two-point scoring scheme, was crystal clear in what was the ultimate game of two halves.

Offaly, fresh off their Division 3 league final success, blasted three two-pointers with the wind in the first-half, building up that big interval advantage, but were powerless to prevent Meath from hitting seven two-pointers in the second-half.

Mathew Costello scored three two-pointers for Meath and finished with nine points while Conor Duke struck two long-range scores also.

There was an important contribution from substitute James Conlon too who hit Meath’s goal in the 72nd minute, getting his fist to a ball in from Aaron Lynch after Offaly goalkeeper Paddy Dunican had gone wandering.

Meath will test themselves next against Dublin on the weekend of 26-27 April while Offaly will regroup and return to activity in the Tailteann Cup.

Meath returned to Navan a week after beating Carlow by 14 points though they led by 17 at half-time in that game and lost the second-half.

Offaly picked up this time where Carlow left off seven days earlier, using the wind advantage to pin Meath back and to pick off score after score.

Andrew Paton / INPHO Andrew Paton / INPHO / INPHO

Keith O’Neill was terrific in Offaly’s league final win at Croke Park and carried that strong form over into their Championship opener with six first-half points and two early two-point scores.

Kyle Higgins struck Offaly’s other two-pointer in the first-half as they cut the Meath defence asunder at times.

The wind certainly helped them but they also looked more clued in and energetic, dominating the middle third for the most part.

The Faithful won a series of uncontested balls from kick-outs, resulting in the Higgins score and another later for Dylan Hyland.

That Hyland score was as direct as it gets; goalkeeper Paddy Dunican picking out the unmarked Hyland in midfield who kick-passed deep for O’Neill who was fouled, allowing Hyland to convert.

Offaly’s last point of the half, from Shane Tierney, summed up the difference between the teams as the determined attacker got out in front of Seamus Lavin to collect a long, long ball in despite starting his run behind the defender.

Keith Curtis was Meath’s most potent attacker initially, winning three frees that Eoghan Frayne and Mathew Costello converted.

It wasn’t until first-half stoppage time that Meath actually scored a point from play when Sean Coffey chipped one over.

Meath also coughed up two frees for 4/3 breaches, one of which was converted by Offaly’s Hyland.

At the other end, Meath won a free for a similar breach and opted for a two-point effort despite the stiff wind, with predictable consequences. Shot selection was an issue again when Curtis opted to drill a spinner kick from a difficult angle, resulting in another wide.

How Meath must have wished they had former captain Ronan Jones around the middle, or leading scorer Jordan Morris.

Both are out injured while Eoin Harkin and Jack Kinlough picked up injuries after starting against Carlow, freeing up spaces for Coffey and Diarmuid Moriarty to start this time.

Andrew Paton / INPHO Andrew Paton / INPHO / INPHO

It was a different story after the break as Meath, upping the ante significantly, and capitalising on the helping wind, reeled off a string of two-point scores to quickly cut the deficit.

They turned that 10-point gap into a one-point game by the 54th minute when Costello kicked the team’s fifth two-pointer of the half.

Duke got Meath going with two great long-range scores and Frayne raised an orange flag too.

Meath, now entirely dominant and faring much better in the middle third, almost inevitably levelled the game in the 62nd minute through substitute James Conlon, 0-19 to 0-19.

Jack Flynn nudged Meath ahead for the first time in the entire game in the 65th minute with a booming two-pointer from almost 50 metres out.

Offaly needed a score, of any type, just to halt the onslaught but couldn’t grab a foothold as Meath kept the foot down, finishing the game with Conlon’s stoppage time goal.

Meath scorers: Mathew Costello 0-9 (0-2f, 1 tp, 1 2ptf), James Conlon 1-2, Conor Duke 0-4 (2 tp), Eoghan Frayne 0-3 (0-1f, 1 2ptf), Jack Flynn 0-2 (tp), Billy Hogan 0-2 (2ptf), Sean Coffey 0-1, Bryan Menton 0-1, Aaron Lynch 0-1.

Offaly scorers: Keith O’Neill 0-6 (2 tp, 1f), Paddy Dunican 0-5 (0-1 45, 2 2ptf), Dylan Hyland 0-4 (3f), Kyle Higgins 0-2 (tp), Shane Tierney 0-2, Jack Bryant 0-1, Cormac Egan 0-1.

Meath

1. Billy Hogan (Longwood)

3. Sean Rafferty (Na Fianna), 4. Brian O’Halloran (Ballivor), 2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)

20. Sean Coffey (Ballinabrackey), 6. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), 7. Ciaran Caulfield (Trim)

8. Jack Flynn (Ratoath), 9. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore/Ashbourne)

10. Conor Duke (Dunshaughlin), 11. Ruairi Kinsella (Dunshaughlin), 12. Keith Curtis (Rathkenny)

23. Diarmuid Moriarty (Curraha), 14. Mathew Costello (Dunshaughlin), 15. Eoghan Frayne (Summerhill – Captain)

Subs

13. Aaron Lynch (Trim) for Moriarty (47)

21. Shane Walsh (Na Fianna) for Curtis (55)

5. James Conlon (St Colmcilles) for Kinsella (61)

18. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill) for Rafferty (64)

19. Adam O’Neill (Wolfe Tones) for Lavin (70)

22. Cathal Hickey (Seneschalstown) for Frayne (73-f/t, blood)

Offaly

1. Paddy Dunican (Shamrocks)

2. Lee Pearson (Edenderry – Captain), 3. Aidan Bracken (Ballycommon), 5. Rory Egan (Edenderry)

7. Cormac Egan (Tullamore), 6. John Furlong (Tullamore), 4. Daire McDaid (Tullamore)

8. Jack McEvoy (Clonbullogue), 9. Jordan Hayes (Edenderry)

10. Kyle Higgins (Ferbane), 11. Cathal Flynn (Ferbane), 12. Keith O’Neill (Clonbullogue)

13. Dylan Hyland (Raheen), 14. Jack Bryant (Shamrocks), 15. Shane Tierney (Daingean)

Subs

23. Aaron Leavy (Tullamore) for Bracken (63)

25. Eoin Sawyer (Castleknock, Dublin) for Tierney (64)

19. David Dempsey (Ballycommon) for McDaid (65)

Referee: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary).

****

Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Louth 2-16

Laois 0-17

Louth eventually overcame Laois at Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, to set up a Leinster SFC semi-final showdown against Kildare.

Ger Brennan’s side trailed 0-9 to 0-8 at half time, but second-half goals from Ryan Burns (penalty) and Ciarán Byrne helped the 2023 and 2024 finalists through.

The O’Moore county, meanwhile, head for the Tailteann Cup after battling all the way.