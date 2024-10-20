Conor Purcell on cusp of DP World Tour promotion after victory in China

CONOR PURCELL WILL compete on the DP World Tour next year, having won the Hangzhou Open in China earlier today.

The victory is Purcell’s second on the Challenge Tour this season, and vaults him to fourth on the order of merit standings, known as the Race to Mallorca. With only the finale event remaining, Purcell is all but certain of a card for the DP World Tour for next year.

Purcell shot a final-round 67 to win by four shots at West Lake International Golf and Country Club, having started the day in a share for the lead. He parred the first six holes and then made his move with three-straight birdies, wobbled with bogeys on 11 and 13 before closing with another three birdies to seal victory, which took him from 12th to fourth in the overall standings. The top 20 in the standings earn DP World Tour cards for next year.

“It’s an amazing feeling. Getting the first one was special in front of the home crowd. And I couldn’t have asked for a better second one with so many people watching in what has been an amazing event,” said Purcell, who won his maiden Challenge Tour title at the Black Desert NI Open presented by Tom McKibbin in July.

“It was a nervous start where I just made lots of pars before I got a few birdies towards the end of the front nine. I got a bit slow again on the back nine, made a few mistakes but got myself back in the mindset of making birdies and thankfully a few dropped.

“I’m definitely going to celebrate because these wins don’t come around too often. I’m having my family over in Mallorca and really looking forward to it.”

Elsewhere, Tom McKibbin finished in a tie for 43rd place at the Andalucia Masters on the DP World Tour. Julien Guerrier won the event in a play-off, beating home favourite Jorge Campillo. As it stands, McKibbin is 19th in the overall standings, and is currently in position to be given a PGA Tour card for next season. There is one event remaining on the DP World Tour – the Genesis Championship in South Korea – before the playoffs in Abu Dhabi.