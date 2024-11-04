Purcell 'over the moon' as he confirms promotion to DP World Tour

PORTMARNOCK’S CONOR PURCELL declared himself “over the moon” as he officially secured his DP World Tour card for 2025.

Purcell’s victory at the Hangzhou Open in China last month – his second on the Challenge Tour this season – had all but secured his promotion, which he then rubberstamped with a T23 finish at the season-ending Grand Final in Mallorca yesterday.

The top 22 in the overall rankings earned promotion to the DP World Tour, and having missed out narrowly last year, Purcell’s sixth-placed finish in 2024 means the 27-year-old will be playing on the main tour for 2025.

“It hasn’t sunk in fully yet, I’ll take in the next few weeks to enjoy the moment”, Purcell told Irish Golfer. “It’s a time on my career I will look back on with fondness and I’m excited for the next few years.

“I’m over the moon, I knew coming into the week I was in a nice position so when it all settles down it’s an amazing feeling. It’s been a year to remember for sure to get my card, get my first pro win and get my second so soon after.”

Meanwhile, Gary Hurley finished in a tie for 31st place in Mallorca, as Dermot McElroy finished T36, both missing out on the top-22 spots in the overall order of merit. They have a backdoor opportunity to play on the main tour via Q-School, which will take place in Spain from next Friday, 8 November.