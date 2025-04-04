'Stay calm' - Ireland boss Carla Ward hails 'superb' second-half surge against Greece

CARLA WARD’S HALF-TIME message was to keep calm and carry on as Ireland’s second period surge secured a 4-0 win in Greece.

Ireland got their Nations League campaign back on track in Crete this evening after last month’s 4-0 drubbing to Slovenia.

Katie McCabe’s half-time arrival helped change the game as her fellow substitute Marissa Sheva, Kyra Carusa, Jessie Stapleton and Amber Barrett bagged the goals.

Ward hailed a “superb” second half as she reflected on the crucial League B win at Theodoros Vardinogiannis Stadium, Heraklion.

The Ireland head coach was “concerned but not concerned” with the opening half performance, but her changes and a cool dressing room paved the way for a second win in three games.

Advertisement

“I think at half time it was actually a really calm message: just remember what we’re going after,” she told RTÉ’s Tony O’Donoghue.

“We needed to stretch them, increase the tempo on the ball, start to engage them a little bit more; when we did that it was a lot better.

“It was just a case of stay calm, stick to what we want to go after and they did that.

“We’ve had seven tactical sessions with the players, you have to take your hat off to the players because they’re delivering, listening and putting it into practice.”

Ward lauded McCabe’s “massive impact” but stressed the “squad effort” in the first game of a quick-fire double-header against the Greeks.

The Ireland captain was held in reserve as she manages a calf strain picked up in Champions League action for Arsenal, but was hugely influential on her introduction.

It was the first time McCabe didn’t start for Ireland since she missed last summer’s Euro 2025 qualifier against England due to suspension — and her first bench appearance in years.

“We knew she had 45 in her, it was a choice: do we start her and potentially have to bring her off? I wanted to go the other way,” explained Ward.

“She’s made a massive impact, as has Marissa. Others who came on, they’ve been brilliant too. I think it was a squad effort, I think everyone’s been brilliant.”

Katie McCabe after the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The English coach was also asked about Stapleton, who like “little livewire” Sheva scored her second international goal in a Player of the Match display, and Amber Barrett, on the scoresheet on her 50th cap.

“(Stapleton) has huge, huge potential and is going to be a top, top player for this country. When she got the goal, I was delighted for her. She’s done herself a world of good.”

“What an individual, what a great human being to work with,” added Ward on Barrett.

“She said to me after, ‘Thank you for giving me the opportunity,’ but actually thank you for getting that goal. That’s what she’s capable of, big moment player, what a wonderful character to work with.

Related Reads Ireland sink Greece in second half to get Nations League campaign back on track 'I want it to be said that Amber contributed with goals and moments' 'This could be difficult at the start, messy in the middle and beautiful at the end'

“Everyone that came on caused problems, gave us a headache and that’s good. This camp has been so far good, but it’s a massive game against these on Tuesday. We have to start in the way that we finished this game and we have to go and get three points again.”

Barrett, meanwhile, had a nice mention for Colin Healy and his family at the end of her own TV interview.

“Can I just also send condolences to the Healy family on the anniversary of Colin’s wife’s passing this time last year,” the Donegal striker said. “Best (wishes) to Colin, and that result was for you.”