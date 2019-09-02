Irish defender Conor Shaughnessy leaves Leeds United on season-long loan

MANSFIELD TOWN HAVE announced the loan signing of former Republic of Ireland U21 international Conor Shaughnessy.

The versatile Leeds United defender will spend the 2019-20 season with the Nottinghamshire club, who are currently in League Two.

“This is an important stage of my career and it feels like the right move for me,” he told Mansfield Town’s official website. “I need to play games, get experience under my belt and I think this is the perfect place for me to do that.

“This is a club which is looking to move in the right direction. I’ve had a really good conversation with the manager, who has told me about where he sees me fitting in, our style of play, and it all added up to make this an easy decision to join.

“I’m heading into this loan move with a real positive mindset, hoping to make the most of it and looking to play as many games as possible.”

Shaughnessy joined Leeds from Reading in 2016 and went on to make 15 first-team appearances for the Championship club, the most recent of which came in a League Cup defeat to Preston North End just over a year ago.

The Galway native, who is contracted to Leeds until the summer of 2021, spent the second half of last season on loan at Scottish Premiership club Hearts.

He played 11 games for the Edinburgh outfit and was an unused substitute in their Scottish Cup final loss to Celtic in May.

