Hasselbaink brings former Ireland U21 international back to Burton

LEAGUE ONE SIDE Burton Albion have completed the signing of Conor Shaughnessy on a two-year deal.

It marks a return to the Pirelli Stadium for the versatile Galwegian, whose loan from Leeds United to Burton was cut short last year by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shaughnessy, who can operate in defence and midfield, makes the move as a free agent, having rejected Rochdale’s offer of a contract extension at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international’s move to Rochdale last February ended a four-and-a-half-year spell at Leeds, but he opted against remaining with Brian Barry-Murphy’s side following their relegation to League Two.

He has instead been snapped up by former Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who returned for a second spell as Burton boss in January and steered them away from the bottom of the table to secure a 16th-placed finish.

“We’re really happy to get Conor done,” Hasselbaink said. “He will bring stability in the middle of the park and he already knows the club really well, having been here before.

“He can play in two or three places and brings further competition in those areas. He also brings experience of the league and we expect a lot from him.”

Shaughnessy made 15 first-team appearances at Leeds but was unable to force his way into contention under Marcelo Bielsa following his appointment as manager in 2018.

“It’s great to be back here, to get the deal done and over the line,” said the 24-year-old, who has also had loan spells at Hearts and Mansfield Town.

“The form the lads were in in the second half of last season speaks for itself, and we’ve got a really good group of players here, so we’re positive about what’s to come.

“There are a lot of players still here, there’s a real family feel around the place and everyone looks after each other – it’s really nice to come into that kind of environment.

“I’ve played a number of different roles over the last couple of years – we’ve spoken about midfield but the manager knows I can play at the back. I’m not one to complain – I’ll play where he wants me to play!”