Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 25 June 2021
Advertisement

Hasselbaink brings former Ireland U21 international back to Burton

Conor Shaughnessy, who left Leeds United earlier this year, has joined Burton Albion on a two-year deal.

By Paul Dollery Friday 25 Jun 2021, 12:06 PM
30 minutes ago 766 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5477286
Conor Shaughnessy made 15 first-team appearances during his time at Leeds United.
Image: Mike Egerton
Conor Shaughnessy made 15 first-team appearances during his time at Leeds United.
Conor Shaughnessy made 15 first-team appearances during his time at Leeds United.
Image: Mike Egerton

LEAGUE ONE SIDE Burton Albion have completed the signing of Conor Shaughnessy on a two-year deal.

It marks a return to the Pirelli Stadium for the versatile Galwegian, whose loan from Leeds United to Burton was cut short last year by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shaughnessy, who can operate in defence and midfield, makes the move as a free agent, having rejected Rochdale’s offer of a contract extension at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international’s move to Rochdale last February ended a four-and-a-half-year spell at Leeds, but he opted against remaining with Brian Barry-Murphy’s side following their relegation to League Two.

He has instead been snapped up by former Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who returned for a second spell as Burton boss in January and steered them away from the bottom of the table to secure a 16th-placed finish.

“We’re really happy to get Conor done,” Hasselbaink said. “He will bring stability in the middle of the park and he already knows the club really well, having been here before.

“He can play in two or three places and brings further competition in those areas. He also brings experience of the league and we expect a lot from him.”

Shaughnessy made 15 first-team appearances at Leeds but was unable to force his way into contention under Marcelo Bielsa following his appointment as manager in 2018.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It’s great to be back here, to get the deal done and over the line,” said the 24-year-old, who has also had loan spells at Hearts and Mansfield Town.

“The form the lads were in in the second half of last season speaks for itself, and we’ve got a really good group of players here, so we’re positive about what’s to come.

“There are a lot of players still here, there’s a real family feel around the place and everyone looks after each other – it’s really nice to come into that kind of environment.

“I’ve played a number of different roles over the last couple of years – we’ve spoken about midfield but the manager knows I can play at the back. I’m not one to complain – I’ll play where he wants me to play!”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie