Galway sweating over Whelan's fitness for rest of Leinster campaign after hamstring injury

CONOR WHELAN IS a major doubt for Galway’s Leinster SHC clash against Westmeath next weekend after suffering a hamstring injury in today’s draw with Wexford.

Whelan had 0-3 to his name when he was forced off with 11 minutes to play.

Galway were six points in front at that stage and they badly missed Whelan’s ball winning ability in the full-forward line as Wexford battled back to draw the game.

Manager Henry Shefflin said Kinvara ace suffered a “slight hamstring strain, which could mean he’ll be sidelined for a number of weeks.

“Unfortunately he has picked up a slight hamstring strain, so we are not quite sure,” said Shefflin.

“It will be a couple of days and we’ll assess it.”

Galway play four provincial round robin games in the next five weeks and they may be forced into action without their leading forward. Whelan has assumed the mantle of the Tribe’s number one marksman after Joe Canning’s retirement last year.

Shefflin added that Ronan Glennon, who clipped five points from play in a man-of-the-match league performance against Cork in March, could return at some point down the line. He suffered a hamstring injury last week on the eve of the championship.

“It all depends on how well we perform in the Leinster championship, truthfully,” he explained.

“I think it’s going to be tight for Ronan. It’s six matches, five weeks, and that hamstring injury is obviously six or eight weeks so he’s going to be stretched to see for the latter stages of it.

“That’s what the panel is for and we’ll see where we go.”

Jason Flynn is also on the comeback trail but suffered a “setback” recently.

“Jason is still a bit away yet, unfortunately,” he said. “He had a little small setback a couple of weeks ago so it will push him back by another week or two.”

“It’s just a work in progress unfortunately.”

Galway host Westmeath in Salthill next weekend before Kilkenny come to town the following week.