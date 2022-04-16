Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 16 April 2022
Advertisement

Galway sweating over Whelan's fitness for rest of Leinster campaign after hamstring injury

The corner-forward limped off against Wexford after 59 minutes.

Kevin O'Brien Reports from Chadwicks Wexford Park
By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 16 Apr 2022, 7:34 PM
14 minutes ago 597 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5740540
Conor Whelan in action against Matthew O'Hanlon.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Conor Whelan in action against Matthew O'Hanlon.
Conor Whelan in action against Matthew O'Hanlon.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

CONOR WHELAN IS a major doubt for Galway’s Leinster SHC clash against Westmeath next weekend after suffering a hamstring injury in today’s draw with Wexford.

Whelan had 0-3 to his name when he was forced off with 11 minutes to play. 

Galway were six points in front at that stage and they badly missed Whelan’s ball winning ability in the full-forward line as Wexford battled back to draw the game.

Manager Henry Shefflin said Kinvara ace suffered a “slight hamstring strain, which could mean he’ll be sidelined for a number of weeks. 

“Unfortunately he has picked up a slight hamstring strain, so we are not quite sure,” said Shefflin.

“It will be a couple of days and we’ll assess it.”

Galway play four provincial round robin games in the next five weeks and they may be forced into action without their leading forward. Whelan has assumed the mantle of the Tribe’s number one marksman after Joe Canning’s retirement last year.

Shefflin added that Ronan Glennon, who clipped five points from play in a man-of-the-match league performance against Cork in March, could return at some point down the line. He suffered a hamstring injury last week on the eve of the championship. 

“It all depends on how well we perform in the Leinster championship, truthfully,” he explained.
“I think it’s going to be tight for Ronan. It’s six matches, five weeks, and that hamstring injury is obviously six or eight weeks so he’s going to be stretched to see for the latter stages of it.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“That’s what the panel is for and we’ll see where we go.”

Jason Flynn is also on the comeback trail but suffered a “setback” recently.

“Jason is still a bit away yet, unfortunately,” he said. “He had a little small setback a couple of weeks ago so it will push him back by another week or two.”
“It’s just a work in progress unfortunately.”
Galway host Westmeath in Salthill next weekend before Kilkenny come to town the following week.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien  / Reports from Chadwicks Wexford Park
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie