Constitution Hill (R) romping home during last year's Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. Tom Maher/INPHO
Nicky Henderson gives positive update on Constitution Hill after disappointing workout

The trainer said Constitution Hill was ‘perfectly normal’ and ‘bright’ this morning.
56 minutes ago

NICKY HENDERSON HAS issued an upbeat bulletin on Constitution Hill, a day on from the disappointing workout which rocked the Unibet Champion Hurdle market and racing in general.

The undoubted superstar of the National Hunt world was at Kempton Park on Tuesday morning, as the Seven Barrows trainer put the finishing touches to his Cheltenham Festival squad.

But Henderson was left “in shock” at what Constitution Hill produced, and he subsequently scoped badly.

Giving an update on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, he said: “I am pleased to say that Constitution Hill appears perfectly normal this morning. He is bright and well and ate everything last night. His temperature has remained normal both last night and this morning.

“As with all the other horses that galloped at Kempton yesterday, they are having an easy day today. They have had a lead out and all appear to be sound and well and are having a good pick of grass.

“We would plan to ride them all, including Constitution Hill, tomorrow, although he will have quieter exercise for the next 48 hours at least as we still have to bear in mind that he has got a hopefully relatively mild lung infection which has to improve considerably before any serious work could begin again.

“Fresh air is as important as anything for a horse’s lungs. The intention is to rescope on Friday to monitor which way this is going.”

