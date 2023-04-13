Constitution Hill puts the seal on flawless season with inevitable Aintree Hurdle win

CONSTITUTION HILL PUT the seal on a flawless campaign with a dominant performance in the Aintree Hurdle.

In what was another exhibition round from the Champion Hurdle superstar, jockey Nico de Boinville sent him to the front from the drop of the flag before upping the ante in the back straight.

The chasing pack had closed the gap by the time the 2-15 favourite turned for home, but de Boinville was still motionless in the saddle and only had push his mount out on the run-in to score by three lengths.

Sharjah came from the rear of the field to beat Zanahiyr to the runner-up spot, with last year’s winner Epatante only fourth this time around as her remarkable stable companion again stole the show.

Questions will now inevitably turn to what the future holds for Constitution Hill, with Henderson already stating his intention to give the sport’s pre-eminent star a spring schooling session over fences before a decision is made on what route he will pursue next term.

Earlier on the card, Shishkin kicked in the turbo to win the Aintree Bowl, with the King George VI Chase and the Cheltenham Gold Cup coming into focus as possible targets for next season.

It was not entirely plain sailing for the 7-4 favourite, with Nico de Boinville having to get lower in the saddle on a couple of occasions while Ahoy Senor attempted to make all under Brian Hughes.

The latter looked likely to prevail after drawing clear between the final two fences, but as has been the case on a few occasions over the years, Shishkin saved his best for late in the day, thrusting home on the run-in to get up and beat Ahoy Senor by a length and a half.

Nicky Henderson will now stick at three miles with Shishkin, with the King George VI Chase at Kempton an “obvious” target next term.

Victory in the opening race of the Grand National meeting, the Manifesto Novices’ Chase, went to Joseph O’Brien’s Banbridge at odds of 2-1.