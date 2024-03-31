Constitution Hill in veterinary hospital to monitor suspected colic

CONSTITUTION HILL HAS suffered a setback in his health, with trainer Nicky Henderson describing a “few traumatic days” due to suspected colic.

The unbeaten seven-year-old missed the defence of his Champion Hurdle crown earlier this month due to a respiratory infection but had been reported to be recovering well, with a trip to the Punchestown Festival a possibility.

However, that now appears unlikely with Constitution Hill having been in veterinary care since Wednesday night.

Henderson is hoping his star performer can soon return to Seven Barrows, although he says the gelding is “not completely out of the woods” yet.

In a statement on X, the trainer said: “We have had a few traumatic days with poor Constitution Hill as he had to go to the veterinary hospital on Wednesday night in order to monitor suspected colic and I am pleased to say that they have managed to avoid surgery so far and this morning he is being reintroduced to a normal diet and if this goes well he could come home in the next day or so.

“We are not completely out of the woods but very hopeful that he will soon be back which will be an enormous relief.

“This will obviously interfere with our plan to get to Punchestown which is very sad but the only important thing at the moment is to get him safely home.”

Rachael Blackmore onboard Honeysuckle celebrates winning at Cheltenham. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, dual Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle has given birth to her first foal, a filly by Walk In The Park.

The news was announced on social media yesterday by Peter Molony, racing manager to Honeysuckle’s owner, Kenny Alexander, who said: “It’s a girl! Honeysuckle has foaled a bay filly by @coolmorestud @grangestud Walk In The Park at 11:30 last night!! Mother & daughter reportedly doing well.”

Honeysuckle was trained expertly by Henry de Bromhead to win 17 of her 19 races including the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2021 and 2022.

She met with the only defeats of her career at the beginning of the 2022-23 in the Hatton’s Grace and Irish Champion Hurdle but went out in a blaze of glory when winning the Mares’ Hurdle last March.

Now 10, Honeysuckle is slated to visit Blue Bresil for her next covering, the sire of Constitution Hill.