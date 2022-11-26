Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 26 November 2022
Constitution Hill maintains perfect form with easy win at Newcastle

The five-year-old stormed to victory in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle.

1 hour ago 530 Views 0 Comments
Constitution Hill [file photo].
Image: PA

NICKY HENDERSON’S CONSTITUTION Hill was an easy winner of the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

The five-year-old is unbeaten under rules and was a 1-4 chance going into the Grade One, odds that did not look unfounded as he made all of the running and jumped with complete fluency.

Partnered by Nico de Boinville, he pulled clear of stablemate and two-time winner Epatante, crossing the line at a canter to win by 12 lengths with any amount in hand.

Paddy Power cut Constitution Hill from evens to 8-11 favourite for the Champion Hurdle, with Coral going 4-7 from 5-4 for the Cheltenham highlight.

