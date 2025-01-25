'My heart was in my mouth': Constitution Hill survives final-flight scare to win International Hurdle

ALL ROADS LEAD back to the Champion Hurdle for Constitution Hill after he survived a hair-raising mistake at the final flight to seal victory in the International Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Nicky Henderson’s stable star was nothing short of sensational when claiming Champion Hurdle glory in 2023, but was unable to defend his crown last term following well-documented health problems.

However, having proved his ability remains very much intact with a successful defence of the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton Park, Henderson decided to turn the eight-year-old out a month later for Festival Trials day and he was a prohibitive 1-12 chance to dispatch of five inferior rivals.

Was it ever in doubt?



East India Dock wins the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at a canter 👏#ITVRacing | @CheltenhamRaces | @samtwiston pic.twitter.com/ml6ojFgbFq — ITV Racing (@itvracing) January 25, 2025

After initially taking a lead off Brentford Hope, Nico de Boinville felt the pace was too sedate for Constitution Hill heading down the back straight and allowed him to stride on jumping the fourth obstacle.

He did not see another horse from there home and while the packed grandstands gasped when he paddled through the final obstacle, it did little to stop his momentum as he cruised up the hill under his motionless rider to score by three lengths.

Brentford Hope boxed on to finish a clear second, with Spirits Bay back in third.

Advertisement

De Boinville admitted to ITV Racing: “My heart was in my mouth.

“He was doing everything so easily, but he found a leg and is hardly blowing. I’m delighted with him, just angry at myself more than anything.”

Stage Star can't stage an upset 🌟



The favourite L'Homme Presse wins the Betfair Cotswold Chase 🏆#ITVRacing | @CheltenhamRaces pic.twitter.com/uPXf8Vt4L8 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) January 25, 2025

Earlier, L’Homme Presse narrowly denied the gallant Stage Star in a thrilling climax to the Cotswold Chase.

Having finished fourth in the Gold Cup last March, and emerged best of the home team when third on his reappearance in the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day, the Venetia Williams-trained L’Homme Presse was sent off at 4-5 to cement his status as Britain’s leading hope for this year’s blue riband.

But in Stage Star, who has largely struggled since winning the 2023 Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham for Paul Nicholls, he came up against a worthy adversary.

Stepped up to beyond three miles for the first time, Stage Star was clearly enjoying himself out in front from an early stage under Harry Cobden, with L’Homme Presse and Irish raider Gentlemansgame the only two able to go with him.

L’Homme Presse was upsides Stage Star from the home turn, but the latter refused to bend in front and it was only in the dying strides the market leader managed to get on top in the hands of Charlie Deutsch, with three-quarters of a length the winning margin.

Coral cut L’Homme Presse’s Cheltenham Gold Cup odds to 16-1 from 25-1, while Paddy Power offer 20-1 from 25-1. The latter firm also trimmed his Ryanair Chase odds to 16-1 from 40-1.

Was it ever in doubt?



East India Dock wins the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at a canter 👏#ITVRacing | @CheltenhamRaces | @samtwiston pic.twitter.com/ml6ojFgbFq — ITV Racing (@itvracing) January 25, 2025

In the Triumph Hurdle trial, East India Dock produced a dominant front-running display to maintain his unbeaten record over obstacles.

The high-class Flat performer made a fine start to his jumping career at Wincanton in October and having followed up at Cheltenham in November, he returned to the Cotswolds as the 1-2 favourite to complete his hat-trick in the hands of Sam Twiston-Davies.

Sent straight to the lead, James Owen’s charge jumped nimbly throughout and only French raider Stencil was able to go with him from the home turn.

But East India Dock soon stamped his authority on the contest on the run to the final flight and flicked through it to put the seal on comprehensive 10-length victory in the colours of the Gredley family.

Bookmakers were suitably impressed, with Paddy Power trimming the winner’s odds for the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival to 3-1 from 6-1, while Coral offer a slightly more generous 7-2. Both firms make Nicky Henderson’s Ascot scorer Lulamba their 6-4 favourite.