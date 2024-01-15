Constitution Hill ruled out for late January run, Mullins-Henderson big two in for Ascot

CONSTITUTION HILL WILL not line up at Cheltenham’s Trials day at the end of the month after returning an unsatisfactory scope.

The reigning champion hurdler made a successful reappearance in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day, when he extended his unbeaten run to eight with the minimum of fuss.

Trainer Nicky Henderson had raised the prospect of a second outing before his Cheltenham Festival date in March, with the Unibet International Hurdle – rescheduled from the December meeting to Trials day on 27 January – an option.

However, a minor issue has put paid to that possibility, with the Seven Barrows trainer now plotting a direct course to his Champion Hurdle defence on 12 March, for which he is the long odds-on favourite.

⚫️⚪️ Unfortunately Constitution Hill will not be able to run in the Unibet Hurdle @CheltenhamRaces next week due to an unsatisfactory scope. This does not affect any future plans beyond Trials Day. pic.twitter.com/BfmjMveijT — Nicky Henderson (@sevenbarrows) January 15, 2024

Meanwhile the big two of El Fabiolo and Jonbon have scared off potential opposition in Saturday’s BetMGM Clarence House Chase at Ascot, with only two others entered for the Grade One showpiece.

Currently the best two-miler chasers in training, El Fabiolo and Jonbon finished first and second in the Arkle last March, with Willie Mullins’ El Fabiolo coming out on top.

When the pair met over hurdles at Aintree two seasons ago it was Nicky Henderson’s Jonbon that narrowly prevailed, and ever since it was first mooted the pair could meet again this weekend, the third clash has been eagerly anticipated.

Given Jonbon has a rating of 170 and El Fabiolo 172, it perhaps should come as no surprise not many are keen to take the top-class pair on.

Paul Townend on El Fabiolo at Punchestown last April. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Joe Tizzard has entered the admirable Elixir De Nutz. Terry Warner’s 10-year-old is a dual winner already this year and finished third to Editeur Du Gite in the Desert Orchid over Christmas, but with a rating of 156 it shows the task he faces.

The only other entry is Dan Skelton’s 141-rated Unexpected Party, who is also engaged in the bet365 Handicap Chase.

Whether the meeting goes ahead due to the current cold snap, is still up in the air, however.

The track has been completely covered with fleece before the first of a forecast prolonged spell of freezing weather.

Clerk of the course Chris Stickels said on Monday morning: “It’s difficult to say what the prospects are at the moment.

“We are currently raceable, we covered the track on Friday and we are frost-free under the covers. We got down to minus 1.75C overnight.

“The forecast does indicate it is going to be quite cold through this week, with temperatures down to minus three or minus four on some occasions, but there are conflicting forecasts for Saturday.

“Some are suggesting it will still be sub-zero into Saturday morning while others are saying it will be a bit milder than that. It’s difficult to call at this stage, we just need to see how it develops as the week goes on.”