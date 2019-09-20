This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Inter boss Conte despairs of Italian football's worsening 'hate' culture

'I came back after three years and found everything worse,' the former Chelsea manager said.

By The42 Team Friday 20 Sep 2019, 9:16 PM
Inter head coach Antonio Conte.
INTER MILAN HEAD coach Antonio Conte believes Italian football’s “hate” culture has worsened since he returned to Serie A.

Cagliari fans subjected Inter striker Romelu Lukaku to monkey chants before he took a penalty when the sides met in Serie A on 2 September.

On Monday, Italian television station TopCalcio24 dropped pundit Luciano Passirani and apologised after he made a racist comment about Lukaku.

Conte resumed his management career in his homeland when he joined Inter in May following two seasons in the Premier League with Chelsea.

The 50-year-old was speaking at a news conference on Friday ahead of their San Siro clash with city rivals AC Milan, which has been called the ‘Derby Against Racism’.

“I came back after three years and found everything worse,” Conte said.

“A lot of hatred, resentment. It is only to insult and foment hatred. This is very bad. This exists in Italy and is getting worse and worse.

I had the luck to have an experience in England, where they throw them [supporters] in jail and throw away the keys, they don’t come to the stadium anymore.

“We need to improve. That’s why in England you see families at the stadium. I repeat: we have to improve everyone.”

Conte also took a swipe at the media and claimed they perpetuate the problem to a large degree by stoking up rivalries.

He continued: “I found an Italy worsened to the nth degree and we are all guilty. Including you [the media] who are sitting there. We are not exempt.

“It is easy to make articles after something has happened and to put yourself on the side of reason. 

They are articles that foster lack of respect. We will all have to do an examination of conscience. I repeat: I had been absent for three years, I found something multiplied many times. 

“I think it is anti-educational towards the generations that are coming because they are born in front of the keyboard reading hate and violence.

“The solution would be to send positive messages. Do not stir up violence and accentuate the rivalry.

“I think that communication has a very important role in this because the reader can read hatred or positive things and can continue on a certain wave.”

