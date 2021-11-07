Controversial winner sees Arsenal continue revival under Mikel Arteta

ARSENAL GO into the international break fifth in the Premier League after Emile Smith Rowe hit the only goal of the game to see off 10-man Watford.

Smith Rowe has hit three in his last three league games and has five in eight across all competitions with his second-half strike enough to earn a 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium, with Juraj Kucka sent off for the visitors late on.

Smith Rowe’s form was not enough to earn him a first senior England call-up but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be pleased that his strike here was enough to secure the win in his 100th game in charge.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang endured a wholly more frustrating day at the office, seeing a penalty saved and a goal ruled out for offside.

Arteta’s men are now on a 10-game unbeaten run stretching back to August – the longest such streak of the Spaniard’s tenure.

Watford battled valiantly with Claudio Ranieri having made five changes from the home defeat to Southampton – but they had Ben Foster in goal to thank for keeping them level for so long.

The experienced stopped saved his ninth Premier League penalty since 2010, with Aubameyang now missing his last two spot-kicks.

Arsenal thought they had hit the front early on, Watford giving the ball away on the edge of their own box before Bukayo Saka would eventually turn home – only for the England man to be called offside following a VAR check.

The game became scrappy with both sides picking up a couple of cautions, before Arsenal were awarded a penalty just after the half-hour.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles miscued a long-range effort which fell towards Alexandre Lacazette, who was clattered by Danny Rose.

Referee Kevin Friend pointed to the spot but Aubameyang’s penalty was brilliantly saved by Foster.

The incident seemed to spur on Watford, with Kucka having a shot blocked behind and Rose scuffing a strike from the resulting corner.

Arsenal were still creating chances of their own, Foster again in fine form to keep out a Gabriel Magalhaes header just before the break.

The Gunners would impose themselves on the game in the second half but were still unable to click as they have in recent weeks when attacking.

That was until Smith Rowe continued his fine run of form by opening the scoring after 56 minutes.

Benjamin White rode a number of challenges before being tackled, with the ball breaking into the path of Smith Rowe, who added to his goals against Aston Villa and Leicester by finishing well.

Aubameyang’s off-day continued when he slid in to convert substitute Martin Odegaard’s cross-cum-shot on the line, only to see the offside flag rule out the tap-in.

Odegaard gestured in frustration with replays showing his effort would have gone in without Aubameyang’s touch.

Watford had a glorious chance to level as White and Aaron Ramsdale left a clearance for one another and Joshua King stole in but opted to shoot from an acute angle, hitting the side netting of Arsenal’s empty goal.

Claudio Ranieri and Mikel Arteta having a disagreement about the incident that led to Arsenal's goal 👀 pic.twitter.com/kZY5NmbmHv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 7, 2021

The Hornets would be reduced to 10 men in the closing stages as Kukca was shown a second yellow card for catching Nuno Tavares in an attempt to clear the ball from the edge of the box.

Albert Sambi Lokonga stung the palms of Foster as Arsenal looked to put the game to bed in stoppage-time, seeing out the six additional minutes to seal another three points.

Elsewhere, Harvey Barnes struck a superb first-half equaliser as Leicester held firm to eke out a point in a 1-1 draw at resurgent Leeds.

Barnes produced a brilliant, curling finish less than a minute after Leeds had taken a deserved lead through Raphinha’s 26th-minute free-kick.

Leeds carved out enough chances to earn back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season, while Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira stabbed the ball against his own post in the first half.

But a combination of dogged Leicester defending and the home side’s failure to find the killer pass ensured the points were shared.

In a breathless opening 10 minutes, Leeds twice went close to opening the scoring and had strong appeals for a penalty turned down after Barnes had been first to threaten for Leicester.

Barnes’ effort was easily gathered by Illan Meslier and at the other end Jack Harrison’s curling shot was turned away at full stretch by Kasper Schmeichel.

Schmeichel then produced a point-blank save to keep out Kalvin Phillips’ header from Raphinha’s corner and referee Darren England was unmoved when the Brazilian winger went tumbling under Ricardo Pereira’s challenge.

There was no let up as Leeds’ collective energy levels appeared to have been restored, with Raphinha and Dan James both threatening.

Raphinha curled Leeds into a deserved 26th-minute lead when his free-kick bounced inside Schmeichel’s far post, but the home side’s advantage was short-lived.

Straight from the restart, Barnes cut inside from the left and after shifting the ball on to his right foot, curled a brilliant equaliser beyond Meslier and into the top corner.

Youri Tielemans flashed a shot wide soon after the restart, but Leeds swarmed back on to the offensive.

James’ low cross was blocked, Caglar Soyuncu headed inches wide of his own post and Harrison somehow managed to miss in front of an open goal at the far post following Phillips’ header.

James fired another effort narrowly wide and Rodrigo miscued a volley at the far post as Leeds reproduced the high-octane form that had won them so many admirers last season.

Having failed to convert several chances, Leeds were then given a let-off in the 67th minute when Ademola Lookman’s far-post effort was ruled out for offside by VAR.

To have gone behind would have been harsh on Leeds but after more magic from Raphinha on the right, their final pass continued to elude them.

James spurned another scoring chance after Rodrigo had regained possession and, as Leeds continued to live dangerously at the back, Leicester defender Soyuncu dragged his effort wide.

Wilfred Ndidi scuffed his shot as Leicester still threatened to snatch all three points in the closing stages before Leeds’ hopes of victory ended when Raphinha’s thumping drive whistled over.