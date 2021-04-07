BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Wednesday 7 April 2021
Advertisement

Controversy as linesman lands Erling Haaland's signature

The Romanian officials were also involved in a couple of controversial incidents during the match.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Apr 2021, 12:12 AM
38 minutes ago 1,036 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5402455
Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland during the Uefa Champions League match at the Etihad Stadium.
Image: PA
Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland during the Uefa Champions League match at the Etihad Stadium.
Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland during the Uefa Champions League match at the Etihad Stadium.
Image: PA

BORUSSIA DORTMUND’S Erling Haaland is being chased by a host of Europe’s top clubs, but it was the assistant referee who bagged the Norwegian’s signature after Manchester City’s 2-1 Champions League quarter-final, first leg win on Tuesday.

Haaland failed to add to his stunning scoring record in the Champions League, but did set up Marco Reus for the Germans’ vital away goal.

However, goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden gave City a slender advantage heading into next week’s second leg.

After the match, Haaland was pursued by one of the linesmen, Octavian Sovre, in the tunnel to get an autograph.

“They told me, I didn’t see it. Maybe he’s a fan of Haaland,” said City manager Pep Guardiola.

The Romanian officials were also involved in a couple of controversial incidents during the match.

City had a penalty overturned after a VAR review, while Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham saw a first-half goal harshly ruled out for raising his boot to beat Ederson to the ball.

However, Guardiola defended their performance.

“The referees were brilliant. The game was not a problem.

“It was a penalty and after they saw on VAR it was not. After with Bellingham the action from the leg is higher than expected.

“The referees and the linesmen were correct so it was perfect.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Sovre was also reprimanded for “inappropriate behaviour” by Uefa after a Champions League group game between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was postponed in December.

The match was suspended for 24 hours after allegations of racism against fourth official Sebastian Coltescu.

Coltescu was accused of describing Basaksehir’s Cameroonian assistant coach Pierre Webo as “black”, or “negru” in Romanian.

Uefa cleared Coltescu of racism but he was banned from officiating for the rest of the season.

Coltescu and Sovre were also ordered to attend an educational programme.

© – AFP, 2021 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie